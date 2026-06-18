World Cup 2026 power rankings: All 48 teams rated after opening round of matches

Every team has now played once at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, and the football has been excellent after what was a lengthy and difficult prelude.

Lionel Messi produced a historic performance against Algeria, registering his first ever World Cup hat-trick on the occasion of his 200th cap and the 20th anniversary of his World Cup debut, no less. The treble also took him to 16 goals in total and level with Miroslav Klose's all-time finals record.

After that, his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest outfield player in World Cup history in Portugal's draw with DR Congo. Below, we take a look at who has impressed in North America and who has work to do.

1 France

France are many people's favourites and they opened in style with a 3-1 win over a strong Senegal side. For all his critics, Kylian Mbappe is a thoroughbred at World Cups, and now has a staggering record of 14 goals in 15 games. France's midfield is still a concern, but their forward line is unrivalled. The half-time switch of Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise was pivotal and surely something they'll now stick with. Olise as the No10 was a joy to watch.

2 Argentina

It's hard not to take notice when the holders begin their campaign with a 3-0 win and the greatest player of all time scores a hat-trick. Argentina have a well-practised way of playing and it's all about getting Messi into areas where he can do maximum damage. Algeria will not be his only victim this summer.

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3 Spain

Although they looked short of ideas in trying to break down Cape Verde, it would be foolish to write off Spain's chances. They'll have far more joy in games against more ambitious sides, and with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams likely to be fit and firing by the knockouts, their attack will look very different. Spain's false start could see them drop lower but it's too early to remove their status as top contenders.

4 England

England fans aren't used to them being involved in such entertaining opening matches. The Three Lions were terrific in the second half against Croatia, running out worthy 4-2 winners after a back-and-forth opening period had ended 2-2. The fact England possess such firepower and that boss Thomas Tuchel was able to make the necessary adjustments to shrug off a decent Croatian side are very positive signs.

5 Germany

Not many fancied Germany going into the tournament and it's debatable how much should be read into a 7-1 demolition of Curacao. That said, they have talent everywhere and the form and fitness of star man Jamal Musiala was very encouraging for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

6 Netherlands

The Dutch are going to be a problem for anyone this summer. Their strength is at the back and in midfield, which makes them well-suited to knockout football. A lack of goals and the conservatism of boss Ronald Koeman provide the counterbalance to that argument.

7 Morocco

The North Africans really lived up to the hype in the first half against Brazil. Playing without a conventional striker, the Moroccan midfield and attack were about as fluid as it gets, with technical quality all over the pitch. Ayyoub Bouaddi looks like a star of the tournament in the making.

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8 Portugal

They were coasting at 1-0 up against DR Congo until they switched off and were pegged back on the stroke of half-time. Their reaction was unconvincing to say the least. Portugal are most definitely a side who can be slow starters, but their insipid attacking display will fuel the debate as to whether the 41-year-old Ronaldo should be starting, while coach Roberto Martinez's use of his bench will also undoubtedly draw criticism. A glass half-full view would be that they will surely improve with games against Uzbekistan and Colombia to come.

9 Brazil

Brazil's shortcomings in midfield and at full-back were well signposted before the tournament and on full display against a Morocco side who played through them at will. Still, though, they have the individual quality to cause problems for anyone, and games against Scotland and Haiti should allow time for Carlo Ancelotti to finesse the formula.

10 Japan

Showed great fighting spirit and quality to pull level twice against a strong Netherlands side. The Samurai Blue and the Dutch, along with Sweden (and Tunisia), make up perhaps the most interesting group of the tournament.

11 Norway

Erling Haaland announced his arrival on the World Cup stage with a double against Iraq and it's difficult not to take this Norway side seriously when they have him leading the line. Sterner tests await but it was a confident first step for the Scandinavians.

12 Croatia

The Croats are not at the level of the team that finished second in 2018 and third in 2022 but remain a tried and tested tournament team. They caused an impressive England side problems in the first half before ultimately being outgunned after the break. Still, reasons for optimism for Zlatko Dalic and his side.

13 USA

It's conventional wisdom that the tournament as a whole benefits if the hosts have a good run, and the US's hammering of Paraguay will have stateside football fans dreaming of going far. Mauricio Pochettino's side looked electric going forward and in Folarin Balogun they have a major goal threat.

14 Mexico

Mexico showed against South Africa that they will be a force when playing at home at the Azteca Stadium. Win the group and they'll stay there for the knockouts. A team to watch and nobody will want to play them on home soil.

15 Sweden

The Swedes tore Tunisia apart in their opening 5-1 win and are clearly a side playing with a lot of confidence under Graham Potter. An outstanding forward line makes them dangerous and they could be the dark horses nobody mentioned. The Swedes did quite well the last time the World Cup visited the US.

16 Senegal

Fell away somewhat after a bright first half against France and ended up well-beaten. Now it's about how they react with a huge game against Norway next. The talent is clearly there but another defeat could leave them on the brink in an ultra-competitive group.

17 Uruguay

Marcelo Bielsa's side looked much better in the second half against Saudi Arabia and have the tournament know-how to be a factor this summer. A win against Cape Verde next would nail down qualification with a game to spare.

18 Ivory Coast

One of the stronger African sides at the tournament. The team looks powerful all over the pitch and an opening win over a fancied Ecuador outfit should not be downplayed.

19 South Korea

Full of energy in the second half against the Czech Republic and worthy winners in the end. That level of fitness and intensity could serve them well in a tournament where stamina is undoubtedly a factor.

20 Belgium

The Red Devils were second best against Egypt in a display that didn't bode well for a deep run. Ageing talisman Kevin De Bruyne looked a shadow of his former self, while the next generation, led by Jeremy Doku, failed to step up.

21 Colombia

Daniel Munoz's finish for the opening goal against Uzbekistan was one of the strikes of the tournament so far. Colombia clearly have their flaws but do possess a raft of attacking talent. They'll be a fun watch.

22 Ecuador

A much-hyped side going into the tournament, Ecuador played well and hit the woodwork three times before conceding at the death against a decent Ivory Coast team. You'd expect there's more to come.

23 Switzerland

Always a reliable tournament team, the Swiss were caught by a sucker punch late on against Qatar. They should still push through to the knockouts in a typically methodical manner.

24 Austria

Had their hands full against Jordan and looked a little overawed by the occasion. That said, they still got the job done thanks to individual quality and ruthlessness at corners. Second-half changes proved pivotal.

25 Australia

Undoubtedly one of the standout performers so far. The Aussies' superb 2-0 win over Turkey might be the biggest surprise if it wasn't for Cape Verde's heroics. Let's see if they can follow it up.

26 Egypt

Excellent display against Belgium in their opener and could easily climb these rankings if they keep that level of performance up. Seem to have found a way of playing that suits a team front-loaded with attacking talent.

27 Turkey

Possibly the biggest flop so far. Always arrive at tournaments with talent and hype but somehow always seem less than the sum of their parts. Lots of work to do after a dismal opener against Australia.

28 Iran

Let's be clear about this: The arrangements forced upon Iran by Fifa and the US mean the team is at a significant disadvantage. That makes their opening 2-2 draw against New Zealand look even better.

29 DR Congo

The African side really grew into their clash against Portugal and in the end were looking dangerous on the break in search of an unlikely winner. As it was, they took a precious point from the clash and emerged with their reputation enhanced. What really bodes well is how solid they looked at the back.

30 Saudi Arabia

Saudi football has been on the up and a 1-1 draw against World Cup stalwarts Uruguay is evidence of that. They did flag badly down the stretch, but now know they will qualify if they can pull off a win over Cape Verde.

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31 Canada

Looked a decent side in the second half against Bosnia-Herzegovina but could only draw. Should have enough to escape the group with their passionate home support behind them in games against Qatar and the Swiss.

32 Scotland

Edged their way past a limited Haiti side, and with games against Morocco and Brazil to come, they could face a nervous wait to see if they have done enough to progress.

33 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Looked to struggle in the hot conditions and, in the end, were fortunate to get a point against hosts Canada.

34 Czech Republic

See above with regard to the conditions. An undoubted menace at set pieces, but appear to be lacking the legs required to make an impact at this tournament.

35 New Zealand

Encouraging display in their 2-2 draw with Iran and have a quality forward line in the shape of Elijah Just and Chris Wood.

36 Algeria

Failed to lay a glove on a Messi-inspired Argentina but still possess talent in attacking areas. Let's see if they can pick themselves up and are able to work on their questionable defending.

37 Cape Verde

A valiant rearguard action to secure a 0-0 draw against Spain was the story of the tournament so far. Similar application in their remaining games and things could get even better.

38 Qatar

They fought hard to stay in the game against Switzerland. A favourable group and manager Julen Lopetegui's gameplans will give them a chance of making progress to the Round of 32.

39 Ghana

They managed to sneak past Panama thanks to a last-minute winner but this isn't a vintage Ghana side. Coached by the ultra conservative Carlos Queiroz and missing injured star player Mohammed Kudus, they have a ceiling.

40 Uzbekistan

Defend stoutly led by the Man City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and have an exciting forward in Abbosbek Fayzullaev. Battled hard and had a good spell after half-time but fell short against Colombia with games against Portugal and DR Congo to come.

41 Jordan

Jordan will have won some new fans following their spirited effort against Austria. They have talented forwards but the goalkeeper and a weakness defending set pieces are hard to ignore.

42 South Africa

One of the biggest disappointments so far. With a strong record in African qualifying and a core of Mamelodi Sundowns players, much more was expected than their calamitous showing in the opening game against Mexico.

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43 Iraq

They have plenty of spirit, but it's going to be hard for Graham Arnold's side to make much of an impact given the nightmare group they've been handed.

44 Haiti

They put up a spirited effort but still lost to a fairly mediocre Scotland team. With tests against Brazil and Morocco still to come, it only gets tougher.

45 Panama

By all accounts an improved side in recent years, but an opening defeat to Ghana has all but eliminated them with games against England and Croatia still to come.

46 Paraguay

Usually a pretty solid team, but there's no getting away from the fact they put up a woeful effort in their 4-1 defeat to the US.

47 Tunisia

A disastrous opening performance saw them lose 5-1 to Sweden and sack their manager Sabri Lamouchi. Herve Renard is now in charge but it looks like a case of damage limitation.

48 Curacao

It's harsh, but somebody has to come last, and they did ship seven against the Germans.