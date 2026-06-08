Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead list of star players set for World Cup swansongs

There will be several star names limbering up for what will be their World Cup swansong when the curtain is raised on this summer's global finals in North America on June 11.

Leading the headline acts poised for their final bow will be long-time rivals and spotlight-huggers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the veteran attackers of Argentina and Portugal who are both heading into to a record-breaking sixth finals appearance.

Messi, now 38, ended his wait for World Cup glory last time out in Qatar when Argentina overcame France following a dramatic final in which the little maestro scored two, while his seven goals and two assists helped secure him the Golden Ball for best player of the tournament.

His 26 World Cup appearances is more than any other player while only Gerd Muller (14), Brazil's Ronaldo (15) and Miroslav Klose (16) have scored more than his 13 World Cup goals. And since the 1966 World Cup, his tally of eight assists is also a record, matched only by legendary countryman Diego Maradona.

Despite the relentless advance of Father Time, the thirst for trophies and goals remains strong, with Messi having recently joined the 900 club for career goals. The former Barcelona star's Golden Boot-winning 29 goals helped Inter Miami secure their first MLS Cup title last season and him seal the league's MVP award for a second season in a row.

Messi – whose 198 caps have yielded 116 goals and 64 assists – will begin his latest World Cup show when Argentina face Algeria in Kansas on June 17. It would be no shock if he finished up with another gold medal around his neck on July 19.

“He still has that quality to win games, to score goals. At the end of the day, that's all you need at the World Cup, is to win games,” former Argentina teammate Pablo Zabaleta told The National. “Hopefully he still has that moment of magic to win games and [to] win the World Cup. Why not?”

For Messi's long-time rival Ronaldo, the World Cup remains the one piece of major silverware that has eluded him, with his best run coming four years ago when Portugal fell to a shock defeat against tournament surprise package Morocco in the last eight.

Ronaldo contributed just a single goal in Qatar, taking his World Cup tally to eight goals in 22 appearances – although the 41-year-old's international record now stands at a frankly ludicrous, and record-breaking, 143 in 226 caps.

Like Messi, Ronaldo's trophy and goal hunt continues at pace. He finished top scorer for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in both 2024 and 2025, with 35 and 25 goals, respectively. His wait for major silverware in the kingdom has just ended with Nassr clinching the SPL title for the first time since he arrived at the start of 2023.

Such is the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus striker's longevity and focus, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez insists he could still be playing at the 2030 finals when he will be 45. “No one should doubt that. He's earned it,” said Martinez, whose team face DR Congo on June 17.

“I have worked with many players that have won a Champions League or a Ballon d'Or and the next day they lose their appetite. What we have with Ronaldo is an example of a different mentality.”

Maestro Modric

Another immense footballing talent in the twilight of his career is Luka Modric, ready to play in his fifth tournament for Croatia whom he helped finish as runners-up – when he won the Golden Ball – and then third in the previous two tournaments.

Unlike his old Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo, Modric has remained in one of the 'Big Five' European leagues, having joined AC Milan last summer after a trophy-packed 13 seasons at Los Blancos. He has just made 34 Serie A appearances at the age of 40. A broken cheekbone suffered at the end of April is not expected to prevent Modric adding to his national team record of 197 caps.

“He's training with a [facial] mask and doing well. Maybe this break helped him,” Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic said last month. “We'll see his condition, but I don't doubt him. He'll be in good form.”

Injuries continue to be a concern for a former Barcelona teammate of Messi. Neymar, now 34, could miss Brazil's opening match against Morocco on June 13 due to a calf problem – the latest in a long-running series of issues that have prevented him playing for the Selecao since 2023.

Neymar, who returned home to play for former club Santos in 2025, is Brazil's all-time record scorer (79) and goal provider (59) from his 128 caps. Whether fitness allows him to contribute more for his country in what will be his fourth finals remains to be seen.

“He's progressing well, he's doing well, we're in no rush,” said Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti when his squad touched down in the US ahead of the tournament.

Salah still Egypt's talisman

From South America to Africa, where two of the continent's greatest players also look set for their final crack at the tournament.

Egypt will once again be looking to their talisman Mohamed Salah for goals and inspiration as the Pharaohs seek to win a game for the first at a World Cup, having lost all seven of their attempts so far.

Salah, 33, has just experienced a turbulent final season at Liverpool after nine unforgettable campaigns and has yet to announce where he will be playing club football next season.

The “Egyptian King” has contributed 65 goals and 35 assists in 113 appearances for his country, but has managed just two World Cup appearances, scoring against both Russia and Saudi Arabia in the 2018 finals.

Salah's former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane – and current teammate of Ronaldo at Al Nassr – may be 34 but will again be key for Senegal.

Mane's international stats are also impressive with his 125 appearances producing 54 goals and 28 assists, although he missed the last World Cup due to injury. His one finals goal came against Japan at Russia 2018.

Honourable mentions are due for other “Golden Oldies” also set to play this summer, including Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, 40, who has 19 World Cup appearances over four tournaments, including lifting the trophy in 2014.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante, now playing in Turkey aged 35, was a key cog in France's 2018 triumph when he played in all seven of their matches, while Schalke striker Edin Dzeko, 40, contributed crucial goals to help Bosnia reach only their second finals.

How about James Rodriguez? Top scorer in 2014 when one of the most exciting young talents in world football, the forward is now 34 and playing in MLS for Minnesota United. His club career might be fading away but there is still some magic left when he pulls on the bright yellow shirt of Colombia.

Then there's the Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa who, at 40, is now down the pecking order but has also been included by El Tri for what will be his sixth World Cup.