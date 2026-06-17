Jordan's spirited World Cup debut ends in harsh 3-1 defeat to Austria

Jordan produced a display full of spirit and quality on their World Cup debut but ultimately took nothing from their Group J clash against Austria in San Francisco.

A Yazan Al Arab own goal and a Marko Arnautovic penalty late in the second half confirmed a 3-1 defeat for Jamal Sellami's side, who had spent much of the game on the front foot and looked good for a point after Ali Olwan's sublime strike had cancelled out Romano Schmid's opener.

Jordan matched Austria for shots and shots on target, but will now need to pick themselves up for their remaining group games against Algeria and holders Argentina.

Jordan might have been World Cup debutants, but their qualification was no fluke. They reached the tournament through the third round of AFC qualifying alongside the likes of Japan and South Korea without the need for play-offs. It also came after a run of sustained good results that saw them reach the finals of both the 2023 Asian Cup and the 2025 Gulf Cup.

However, much of their pre-tournament build-up was focused on the fitness of their attacking players, especially top scorer Olwan, who suffered an ankle ligament injury earlier this year.

Much to their relief, he was fit to start the game and played his part in a bright start for the Gulf nation.

Compact without the ball in a 5-4-1 shape, Sellami's side quickly shifted into a 3-4-3 whenever the opportunity arose to attack, with the lively Mousa Al Taamari through the middle, Odeh Al Fakhouri on the right and Olwan on the left. All three were involved in a slick move that culminated in Al Fakhouri forcing a fingertip save from Alexander Schlager.

Best of World Cup 2026 - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal against Algeria in Kansas City. Reuters Info

France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal against Senegal in New York. Reuters Info

Norway's Erling Haaland in action with Iraq's Hussein Ali and Zaid Tahseen in Boston. Reuters Info

Mohamed Kanno after scoring his team's first goal during the match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay at the Miami Stadium. AFP Info

Iran fans display a combined pre-Iranian Revolution, Israel and United States flag inside the stadium before the match between Iran and New Zealand in Los Angeles. Reuters Info

Aymeric Laporte of Spain in action against Dailon Livramento of Cape Verde, in Atlanta. EPA Info

Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi in action with New Zealand's Marko Stamenic, in Los Angeles. Reuters Info

Spain's defender Pau Cubarsi makes a challenge in the match with Cape Verde in Atlanta. AFP Info

Uruguay's Matias Vina tangles with Saudi Arabia's Saud Abdulhamid in Miami. Reuters Info

Fans in Cairo watch the Egyptian team take on Belgium. EPA Info

New Zealand's goalkeeper Max Crocombe is unable to stop Iran's second goal, scored by midfielder Mohammad Mohebbi. AFP Info

The Netherlands' goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen concedes Japan's second goal, scored by midfielder Daichi Kamada, during their Group F match at the Dallas Stadium. AFP Info

The ball hits the crossbar during the Group E match between Ivory Coast against Ecuador, in Philadelphia. The West African team won 1-0. EPA Info

Curacao fans during their team's 7-1 defeat to Germany in Houston, Texas. AFP Info

Connor Metcalfe (No 8) celebrates after scoring for Australia in the second half during their Group D match against Turkey, in Vancouver. The Socceroos won 2-0. EPA Info

At the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Qatar's goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada fouls Switzerland's Remo Freuler to give away a penalty. Reuters Info

Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi puts the ball past Switzerland's Gregor Kobel for their first World Cup goal. Reuters Info

Qatar fans cheer in the stands during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland in San Francisco, AFP Info

Morocco's Ismael Saibari, centre, scores his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group C match with Brazil at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. AFP Info

Morocco's Ismael Saibari celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters Info

Folarin Balogun of the US scores their third goal against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California. Reuters Info









































Austria were slow to settle, but a moment of individual brilliance gave them the lead as Werder Bremen midfielder Schmid curled home from the edge of the box.

Undeterred, Jordan looked to respond and immediately forced a corner. From the resulting set-piece, Olwan lost his marker and glanced a header against the bar. The hydration break came and went, but Jordan's ambition remained, and Olwan stung Schlager's palms within minutes of the restart.

The half ended with Al Taamari wriggling free of Austrian defenders before pulling a shot just wide, and the Jordanians had been given plenty of reasons to believe.

They had matched Austria, created chances and, within five minutes of the restart, got the goal their performance merited. It was no surprise that it came from Olwan.

The 26-year-old picked up the ball high on the left wing and cut inside on his right foot before curling an inch-perfect shot inside the far post. It was no less than he and Jordan deserved.

The Gulf nation's superiority was clear and Austria boss Ralf Rangnick had seen enough, immediately making a triple substitution to go with the half-time introduction of Arnautovic.

The changes had an immediate effect and Arnautovic soon had the ball in the net after goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila had flapped at a corner. To Jordan's immense relief, the VAR advised that it be ruled out for an earlier handball.

Set-pieces were proving a problem though, and minutes later another corner saw Austria get their second. The final touch came from Al Arab for an unfortunate own goal.

Jordan substitute Saleem Obaid was then adjudged to have handled in the box and Arnautovic swept home from the spot deep into stoppage time. It was harsh on Jordan and a scoreline that flattered the Austrians.