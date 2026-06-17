Erling Haaland double spoils Iraq's historic World Cup return but boss Arnold remains positive

Iraq boss Graham Arnold refused to give up on reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup – despite seeing his side beaten 4-1 by Norway on their return to the tournament after 40 years.

Playing their first match at a global finals since 1986, Iraq were game but ultimately outgunned as Erling Haaland marked his World Cup debut with a clinical brace.

Before the game, Arnold told The National that Haaland belonged in the all-time great category alongside legends like Marco van Basten, and those words rang true as the Manchester City striker rose to the occasion.

Haaland's goals in the 29th and 43rd minutes sandwiched a reply by Aymen Hussein in the 39th. Substitute Leo Ostigard made it 3-1 with 15 minutes remaining, and an own goal by Hussein in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time was forced by a Haaland header.

Arnold, though, was pleased his side were able to compete with the much-fancied Scandinavians, and suggested a win against either France or Senegal in their remaining group games could see them reach the Round of 32.

“We put good pressure on Norway,” said Iraq's Aussie coach. “But a couple of mistakes against players at this level will always punish you, so we need to learn lessons from our mistakes.

“It really probably hurt the players mentally. I tried to pick them up and say it's in the past and we've got to get over it.

Best of World Cup 2026 - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal against Algeria in Kansas City. Reuters Info

France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal against Senegal in New York. Reuters Info

Norway's Erling Haaland in action with Iraq's Hussein Ali and Zaid Tahseen in Boston. Reuters Info

Mohamed Kanno after scoring his team's first goal during the match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay at the Miami Stadium. AFP Info

Iran fans display a combined pre-Iranian Revolution, Israel and United States flag inside the stadium before the match between Iran and New Zealand in Los Angeles. Reuters Info

Aymeric Laporte of Spain in action against Dailon Livramento of Cape Verde, in Atlanta. EPA Info

Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi in action with New Zealand's Marko Stamenic, in Los Angeles. Reuters Info

Spain's defender Pau Cubarsi makes a challenge in the match with Cape Verde in Atlanta. AFP Info

Uruguay's Matias Vina tangles with Saudi Arabia's Saud Abdulhamid in Miami. Reuters Info

Fans in Cairo watch the Egyptian team take on Belgium. EPA Info

New Zealand's goalkeeper Max Crocombe is unable to stop Iran's second goal, scored by midfielder Mohammad Mohebbi. AFP Info

The Netherlands' goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen concedes Japan's second goal, scored by midfielder Daichi Kamada, during their Group F match at the Dallas Stadium. AFP Info

The ball hits the crossbar during the Group E match between Ivory Coast against Ecuador, in Philadelphia. The West African team won 1-0. EPA Info

Curacao fans during their team's 7-1 defeat to Germany in Houston, Texas. AFP Info

Connor Metcalfe (No 8) celebrates after scoring for Australia in the second half during their Group D match against Turkey, in Vancouver. The Socceroos won 2-0. EPA Info

At the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Qatar's goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada fouls Switzerland's Remo Freuler to give away a penalty. Reuters Info

Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi puts the ball past Switzerland's Gregor Kobel for their first World Cup goal. Reuters Info

Qatar fans cheer in the stands during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland in San Francisco, AFP Info

Morocco's Ismael Saibari, centre, scores his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group C match with Brazil at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. AFP Info

Morocco's Ismael Saibari celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters Info

Folarin Balogun of the US scores their third goal against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California. Reuters Info









































“We're in a group phase, there's nine points available. We've got to take all the positives out of today and get ourselves ready for the next game. There is still the opportunity for third spot. Three points should be enough to get you through.”

On Hussein's consolation strike, he added: “For him to get through 90 minutes with that energy that he had, of course scoring the goal was fantastic."

Haaland delivers on his World Cup debut

With Norway impressive in qualifying and boasting Haaland in their ranks, many have tipped them as dark horses this summer.

And, on a warm afternoon at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the 25-year-old delivered on his status as a global star of the game with a display that suggested he could be a contender for the Golden Boot should his side go deep into the tournament.

His manager, Stale Solbakken, said his star man had been in devastating form in training and he was always confident he'd mark his tournament debut in style.

“You can see he lived up to the occasion – it wasn't too big for him,” said Solbakken. “I had a good feeling before the game. The last training session was very good. I had a feeling he would do it for us today.”

Iraq head coach Arnold added: “He's just an amazing number nine. We dealt with him quite well for a lot of the game but, at the end of the day, he's a top striker.

“Norway could shock a lot of people with the team they have. They could go a very long way.”

Arnold, himself a former striker, spoke to Haaland after the final whistle and revealed: “I just said to him, 'You're one of the best number nines I've ever seen'. He's so strong, so quick and he's just lethal.”

What's next

Iraq will go away and lick their wounds, but it doesn't get any easier, with a match against 2018 champions France up next on Monday, June 22 (June 23, 1am UAE), in Philadelphia.

France had earlier looked extremely impressive in a 3-1 win over Group I's fourth team, Senegal. Kylian Mbappe also showcased his Golden Boot credentials with a double in that victory. Norway take on the African side next (June 23, 4am UAE).