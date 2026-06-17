Erling Haaland double spoils Iraq's historic World Cup return but boss Arnold remains positive

Iraq boss Graham Arnold refused to give up on reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup – despite seeing his side beaten 4-1 by Norway on their return to the tournament after 40 years.
Playing their first match at a global finals since 1986, Iraq were game but ultimately outgunned as Erling Haaland marked his World Cup debut with a clinical brace.
Before the game, Arnold told The National that Haaland belonged in the all-time great category alongside legends like Marco van Basten, and those words rang true as the Manchester City striker rose to the occasion.
Haaland's goals in the 29th and 43rd minutes sandwiched a reply by Aymen Hussein in the 39th. Substitute Leo Ostigard made it 3-1 with 15 minutes remaining, and an own goal by Hussein in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time was forced by a Haaland header.
Arnold, though, was pleased his side were able to compete with the much-fancied Scandinavians, and suggested a win against either France or Senegal in their remaining group games could see them reach the Round of 32.
“We put good pressure on Norway,” said Iraq's Aussie coach. “But a couple of mistakes against players at this level will always punish you, so we need to learn lessons from our mistakes.
“It really probably hurt the players mentally. I tried to pick them up and say it's in the past and we've got to get over it.
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“We're in a group phase, there's nine points available. We've got to take all the positives out of today and get ourselves ready for the next game. There is still the opportunity for third spot. Three points should be enough to get you through.”
On Hussein's consolation strike, he added: “For him to get through 90 minutes with that energy that he had, of course scoring the goal was fantastic."
Haaland delivers on his World Cup debut
With Norway impressive in qualifying and boasting Haaland in their ranks, many have tipped them as dark horses this summer.
And, on a warm afternoon at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the 25-year-old delivered on his status as a global star of the game with a display that suggested he could be a contender for the Golden Boot should his side go deep into the tournament.
His manager, Stale Solbakken, said his star man had been in devastating form in training and he was always confident he'd mark his tournament debut in style.
“You can see he lived up to the occasion – it wasn't too big for him,” said Solbakken. “I had a good feeling before the game. The last training session was very good. I had a feeling he would do it for us today.”
Iraq head coach Arnold added: “He's just an amazing number nine. We dealt with him quite well for a lot of the game but, at the end of the day, he's a top striker.
“Norway could shock a lot of people with the team they have. They could go a very long way.”
Arnold, himself a former striker, spoke to Haaland after the final whistle and revealed: “I just said to him, 'You're one of the best number nines I've ever seen'. He's so strong, so quick and he's just lethal.”
What's next
Iraq will go away and lick their wounds, but it doesn't get any easier, with a match against 2018 champions France up next on Monday, June 22 (June 23, 1am UAE), in Philadelphia.
France had earlier looked extremely impressive in a 3-1 win over Group I's fourth team, Senegal. Kylian Mbappe also showcased his Golden Boot credentials with a double in that victory. Norway take on the African side next (June 23, 4am UAE).