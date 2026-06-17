‘Now we have to beat France’: Iraq fans heartbroken but defiant as team kick off World Cup campaign with loss

As the sun began to set over Boston’s City Plaza, the dream was slipping away.

Iraq's first World Cup match in 40 years ended in a 4-1 defeat to Norway, whose second-half quality, led by Erling Haaland, ultimately proved too much for Graham Arnold's side.

By the time the referee brought the match to a close, disappointed supporters were already streaming out of Boston's Fifa Fan Festival. The scene was a stark contrast to the interval, when Iraq trailed by a single goal after a sublime header from star striker Aymen Hussein.

“Now we’ve got to win against France,” Iraq fan Khalid told The National as he exited the arena, still frustrated by a goalkeeping error from Jalal Hassan that gifted Haaland his second goal. “We got it, though.”

Amir Alammari #16 of Iraq applauds fans after the 1-4 loss during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group I match between Iraq and Norway at Boston Stadium on June 16, 2026. Getty Images via AFP Info

During half-time, fans danced to music and waved Iraqi flags as chants echoed across City Plaza. For a brief moment, belief seemed to outweigh expectation. But Norway's experience told in the second half, and Iraq now face daunting fixtures against former world champions France and Senegal, knowing their margin for error has all but disappeared.

Iraq fan Shibab was disappointed by the result but said his belief in the team remained unchanged. With France up next, he was already looking ahead. “Although we lost, I still love this team,” he said. “Whatever God has planned, we still hope to win.”

The city had been awash with football supporters all day. Scottish fans, many of whom had adopted Boston as a week-long base camp, still seemed to outnumber both Iraqis and Norwegians, their tartan-clad ranks spilling through the city streets. The sound of bagpipes still rang out as they counted down to Friday’s match against Morocco.

Norway supporters made themselves heard in a different way. Wearing Viking helmets and red shirts emblazoned with the national flag, they gathered along Washington Street in Boston’s Downtown Crossing shopping district, breaking into chants that echoed between storefronts.

Norway fans arrive before the match. Getty Images via AFP Info

But Iraq’s supporters were impossible to miss, too. After a night of celebration in Boston Common, Iraqi flags continued to fly on match day, tied to car windows and draped over shoulders. Near the Old State House, fans gathered inside a branch of Falafel King, which had put up a small Iraqi flag on the counter.

By early afternoon, many converged on South Station, the transportation hub from which thousands would make the journey south to Gillette Stadium. Amid the rush of travellers, Iraqi fans spoke with a mixture of confidence and optimism, embracing the underdog narrative that has followed their team into the tournament.

Among them were Mouin Almasoodi and his daughter Dana, who had travelled from Oklahoma City for the occasion, Iraqi flags painted across their cheeks. For Dana, the match would be her first live football game.

Iraq fans arrive before the match in Boston. Getty Images via AFP Info

"We're excited for this opportunity to be back on the world stage," Mr Almasoodi told The National. “We have a strong coach and a strong team … everything is possible in football.”

Ahmed, a supporter who had travelled from Austin, Texas, was not yet born when Iraq last reached football's biggest stage. At 21, he had spent much of his life hearing that qualification might come next time.

“Every World Cup, we say, 'the next World Cup, the next World Cup'," he said. “And this World Cup, it actually happened.”

Looking ahead to Iraq’s remaining fixtures, he said, “France and Senegal have everything to lose. We have nothing to lose. All the pressure is on them.”