Brazil v Morocco: Achraf Hakimi insists Atlas Lions are ready to take on Vinicius and Co at World Cup

Morocco begin their latest World Cup quest on Saturday when they take on five-time champions Brazil in New Jersey.

Four years ago in Qatar, the Atlas Lions embarked on their unforgettable, history-making journey to the semi-final stage, a run that included victories over some of Europe's biggest guns.

Belgium, who had spent much of the previous four years at the top of Fifa's world rankings having finished in third place at Russia 2018, had the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard in their starting XI but were dispatched 2-0 in the group stage.

A Spanish side that would become European champions in less than two years were next up but fond themselves heading for the plane home after losing on penalties to a jubilant Moroccan side, a loss that resulted in coach Luis Enrique being sacked days later.

The fairy-tale continued in the quarter-finals as Youseff En Nesri's goal just before half-time was enough to send Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal packing.

Play 01:24 Morocco count down to World Cup return after historic run to 2022 semis

The dream was over in the last-four as France ran out 2-0 winners but Walid Regragui's men had already wrote their name into the history books after the producing greatest run at a World Cup by a Mena nation.

After beating some of the best European football has to offer in Qatar last time out, Morocco start this tournament in North America up against the Samba stars of Brazil (kick-off 2am Sunday UAE).

“We respect Brazil’s legacy and history, but we trust in our abilities,” insisted coach Mohamed Ouahabi on Friday, who only took over from Regragui in March. “We have a cohesive group of top-level players capable of competing with the best national teams.

“We respect Brazil, but soccer is decided on the field. We will do everything possible to make the Moroccan fans who support us everywhere happy and to honour Moroccan soccer with a great fighting spirit.”

Captain Achraf Hakimi, who has just won a second successive Uefa Champions League crown with Paris Saint-Germain, expressed similar sentiments as his coach with regards to their storied opponents.

“We know the opponent we are facing tomorrow, we know their quality and the players they have. But we also have quality,” said the 27-year-old right-back. “People call us the ‘Brazil of Africa’ and we have players with great abilities.

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“To defend against Vinicius and the rest of Brazil’s top-level players, we need to defend as a team. We have worked on that and we are ready.”

There was a double blow for Ouahabi this week, though, when ​Nayef Aguerd ​and Abde Ezzalzouli were ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Centre-back Aguerd, 30, had not played since March after undergoing groin surgery then saw his recovery delayed after a fracture to his pubic bone was discovered.

Ezzalzouli, 24, saw his World Cup dream ended in the unluckiest of manners during last weekend's friendly draw with Norway. When defending a corner, teammate Chadi Riad landed awkwardly on the 24-year's winger's knee, forcing him to be substituted.

Time ran out for both players on Thursday as Ouahabi was forced to call up defender Marwane Saadane – who plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Fateh – and ⁠striker Amine Sbai as late replacements.

“We're not going to change our principles too much,” Ouahbi added. “We've showed very good things and we'll be sticking to our ⁠guns. It's not because we are playing a first game of a World Cup that we are ⁠going to change everything.”

Opponents Brazil meanwhile, have five-time Champions League-winning manager Carlo Ancelotti at the helm as they look to end a 24-year wait to become world champions for a record-extending sixth time.

That would also make Ancelotti only the third manager to win the World Cup and Champions League, after Marcello Lippi (Italy and Juventus) and Vicente del Bosque (Spain and Real Madrid).

“Since Ancelotti’s arrival, the environment has been transformed. He carries a strong presence and gives us the tranquillity of an environment focused on work, without controversy,” said Brazil and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson this week.

“He’s a multi-champion. He has won everything in football and is here with joy and enthusiasm. His position perhaps has more pressure than being the president of the country.”

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The Italian, who turned 67 on Wednesday, has had his own injury problems to deal with heading into the tournament, losing Wesley – his squad's only right-back – due to a thigh injury picked up during Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Egypt.

Atlanta midfielder Ederson – who is set to join Manchester United in a €40 million move at the start of July – has been called-up meaning centre-backs Danilo and Ibanez are likely to be deployed on the right flank.

Attacking talisman Neymar remains a fitness issue for Ancelotti with the 34-year-old's calf injury – picked up playing for Santos mid May – ruling him out of the Morocco game with no indication that he will be ready for Brazil's other Group C matches against Haiti and Scotland.

In Neymar's absence, it will be Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior leading the Selecao's charge in North America. Ancelotti and Vinicius won two Uefa Champions League crowns, two La Liga titles and the 2022 Fifa Club World Cup while together at Los Blancos and the 25-year-old is clearly delighted to be back working with his old coach.

“This is the most important time in my life and my career,” said Vinicius. “My physical and technical level is the best ever. Playing for Ancelotti makes me very confident because he allows me freedom to do what I did for Real Madrid with the national team.”