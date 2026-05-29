World Cup 2026 Group C guide: Brazil favourites but Morocco tipped for another strong run

The 2026 World Cup is upon us so it's time to look at the 48 participants – including Group C, a section that features World Cup royalty in Brazil and dark horses Morocco.

Brazil

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti. The veteran Italian coach took over his first national team role in May 2025 to become Brazil's first permanent foreign boss. The South Americans finished fifth in a troubled qualifying campaign, level on points with Paraguay, Uruguay, and Colombia. The 66-year-old Ancelotti's trophy-laden club coaching career in Italy, England, Germany, France and Spain saw him win the Uefa Champions League a record five times – with AC Milan (twice) and Real Madrid (three times). He also lifted the European Cup twice as a player, also with AC Milan.

Star player: Vinicius Junior. The pacey 25-year-old Real Madrid attacker has 125 goals in 372 appearances for Los Blancos, winning the Champions League twice under the guidance of Ancelotti. Finished this current season without any silverware after what was a turbulent campaign. Vinicius has yet to win a trophy for his country, though, with the runner's-up medal at the 2021 Copa America the closest he has come. Will be aiming to add to the eight goals in 47 appearances for Brazil in North America this summer.

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One to watch: Raphinha. Top scorer for Brazil in their qualification campaign with five goals, taking his tally to 11 from 37 caps, although his hamstring injury while on international duty in March was a blow to his World Cup preparations. This season, injuries have prevented the 29-year-old hitting the heights of the 2024/25 campaign for club side Barcelona, which saw him score a career-best 34 times in 57 games. Still managed 21 in 33 this time round, as Barca retained their La Liga crown.

Best World Cup finish: Have maintained their incredible record of qualifying for every tournament (22 times), while winning it on a record five occasions – in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

Fixtures:

June 13 (June 14, 2am UAE): Brazil v Morocco, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, US.

June 19 (June 20, 4.30am UAE): Brazil v Haiti, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

June 24 (June 25, 2am UAE): Scotland v Brazil, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.

Morocco

Manager: Mohamed Ouahbi. Stepped up from the Under-23 side to replace history-making coach Walid Regragui less than four months before the finals, with the outgoing manager ending weeks of speculation over his position by announcing his exit, saying “a fresh face” was needed. Belgium-born Ouahbi, 49, guided Morocco to glory at the Under-20 World Cup in 2025 when his Atlas Cubs defeated Argentina in the final. Had previously been part of the coaching set-up at Belgian side Anderlecht, advancing through the ranks from kids age-groups to Under-21.

Star player: Achraf Hakimi. One of, if not the best, right-back in world football. Plies his trade with Paris Saint-Germain, who he helped win their first Champions League crown in 2024/25. Has also secured a Serie A title with Inter Milan and five Ligue 1 titles at PSG. The 27-year-old has won 95 caps for Morocco, scoring 11 goals. Helped the Atlas Lions seal fourth place at Qatar 2022, win an Olympic bronze medal in 2024 and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 after Senegal's 1-0 win in the final was overturned, a year when he was also named African Footballer of the Year.

One to watch: Brahim Diaz. Was tournament top-scorer in Morocco's 2025 African Cup of Nations campaign with five goals, although did fail miserably with a Panenka penalty in the final against Senegal. The 26-year-old forward has scored 13 times in his 24 caps for Morocco. Has established himself at Real Madrid over the past few seasons, helping them win the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and La Liga. He also won Serie A during a successful three-year loan spell with AC Milan.

Best World Cup finish: Made history at Qatar 2022 by becoming the first African and Arab side to reach the semi-finals, where they were beaten by France before losing the third-place play-off to Croatia.

Fixtures:

June 13 (June 14, 2am UAE): Brazil v Morocco, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

June 19 (June 20, 2am UAE): Scotland v Morocco, Gillette Stadium, Boston.

June 24 (June 25, 2am UAE): Morocco v Haiti, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

Haiti

Manager: Sebastien Migne. French coach guided Haiti to only their second finals despite having never been to the Caribbean island since being appointed in June 2024 due to conflict in the country. Had to manage the team while playing home matches 500 miles away in Curacao, but saw them secure qualification by beating Nicaragua 2-0 to finish top of Group C. The 53-year-old has previously been national team boss of Congo, Kenya and Equatorial Guinea, plus assistant manager of Cameroon.

Star player: Duckens Nazon. Talismanic French-born striker is Haiti's all-time leading scorer with 44 goals in 80 games, including a hat-trick in their qualification draw away to Costa Rica. The 32-year-old globe-trotter is currently with Iranian club Esteghlal but has also played in France, England, Belgium, Scotland, India, Bulgaria and Turkey.

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One to watch: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde. Midfielder is a former France youth international who made his Haiti debut during a goalless draw with Honduras in 2025 qualifying. The 27-year-old has spent the past seven seasons playing in the top divisions of France and England with Strasbourg and Wolves, respectively. Joined Wolves for £12.8m in 2023 but could not prevent them being relegated from the Premier League this season.

Best World Cup finish: Will be playing in only their second finals and the first time since 1974, when they lost all three group-stage matches.

Fixtures:

June 14 (June 15, 5am UAE): Haiti v Scotland, Gillette Stadium, Boston.

June 19 (June 20, 4.30am UAE): Brazil v Haiti, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

June 24 (June 25, 2am UAE): Morocco v Haiti, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

Scotland

Manager: Steve Clarke. Long-serving manager took over in May 2019, leading the team to both the Euro 2020 – their first major tournament since 1998 – and 2024 finals, where they twice finished bottom of their group with one point. The 62-year-old has guided the Scots to their first World Cup in 28 years thanks to a dramatic 4-2 win over Denmark in their final group game that secured top spot courtesy of two injury-time goals, the last of which was a scarcely believable Kenny McLean finish from the halfway line.

Star player: Scott McTominay. Midfielder scored a stunning overhead-kick during the Denmark victory that clinched their finals place, taking his Scotland tally to 14 in 69 games. Was top scorer with seven goals in the Scots' Euro 2024 qualification campaign. Has been a revelation in Italy after leaving Manchester United for Napoli in 2024, winning the title in his first season which also saw him named Serie A MVP. The 29-year-old has gained fan-favourite status in Naples with his performances even earning him a Ballon d'Or nomination.

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One to watch: John McGinn. Midfielder's 20 goals in 85 games make him Scotland's fifth-highest scorer and fourth-most capped player. The heartbeat of Clarke's side who started all six of their matches at the 2020 and 2024 Euros. McGinn has been playing Premier League football with Aston Villa since 2018, having captained the team to victory in the Europa League final this season, ending a 30-year trophy drought. The 31-year-old has played 329 matches for the Midlands side, scoring 40 goals and providing 48 assists.

Best World Cup finish: The Scots have played in eight tournaments, without ever making it out of the group stage.

Fixtures: