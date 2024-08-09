Morocco thrash Egypt to win bronze at Paris Olympics as Soufiane Rahimi stars again

<b>Follow the latest news on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/26/live-2024-paris-olympics-opening-ceremony/" target="_blank"><b>2024 Paris Olympics</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/08/02/rahimi-helps-fire-morocco-into-olympic-semi-finals-as-they-thrash-usa/" target="_blank">Paris Olympics hero Soufiane Rahimi</a> scored twice and captain Achraf Hakimi netted a stunning free-kick as Morocco crushed Egypt 6-0 on Thursday to take the men's football bronze. Rahimi's brace took him to eight goals at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris-olympics-2024/" target="_blank">Olympics</a>, cementing his status as the tournament's top scorer, while Abde Ezzalzouli, Bilal El Khannouss and Akram Nakach also scored in a comprehensive win in Nantes. France's Jean-Philippe Mateta and Spain's Fermin Lopez, who will be on opposite sides in Friday's final, are the next highest scorers with four apiece. Hakimi's late strike put the icing on the cake as Morocco won a first Olympic football medal, and a first for North Africa. Morocco had defeated Argentina in their opening group game but were eventually beaten by Spain in the semi-finals. They had already defeated Egypt in the final of last year's Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations which allowed them to qualify for the Olympics. Morocco secured a medal in ruthless fashion as Ezzalzouli put them ahead from a superb strike just inside the box midway through the first half. Rahimi made it 2-0 shortly after when he headed in a cross by Ezzalzouli, before the Atlas Lions ran away with the game in the second half. El Khannouss curled a low shot into the bottom-right corner from just outside the box for the third goal, and Rahimi got his second to make it 4-0 when he controlled a pass by Ilias Akhomach before firing in. Rahimi then turned provider for defender Akram Nakach to make it five. Hakimi saved the best for last by finding the net with a stunning free-kick from 30 metres three minutes from the end. That was Morocco's 17th goal in six matches at the Games. Morocco have been inspired throughout the tournament by their senior men’s team, who were surprise semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They also trounced the United States 4-0 at Parc des Princes in the quarter-finals but lost to Spain 2-1 in the last four. Moroccan fans have been fervent in their support throughout the tournament. In the group stage, they rushed the field and threw bottles during a 2-1 win over Argentina, causing the game to be suspended for around two hours. Egypt were without Omar Fayed, who was sent off with a red card in the semi-final against France. They also lost winger Zizo, one of the team's overage players who had to leave in the 12th minute after pulling up with an injury. Hosts France play Spain in the gold medal match in Paris on Friday.