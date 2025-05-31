Champions League final: Desire Doue double helps PSG thrash Inter Milan to claim historic treble

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos lifts the trophy after their 5-0 Uefa Champions League final win over Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31, 2025. EPA
Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos lifts the trophy after their 5-0 Uefa Champions League final win over Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31, 2025. EPA
PSG manager Luis Enrique celebrates with the trophy after their stunning win over Inter Milan. AP
PSG manager Luis Enrique celebrates with the trophy after their stunning win over Inter Milan. AP
PSG goalscorers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi with the trophy. PA
PSG goalscorers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi with the trophy. PA
PSG celebrate after the French club became European champions for the first time in their history. EPA
PSG celebrate after the French club became European champions for the first time in their history. EPA
Desire Doue scores Paris Saint-Germain's third goal. Getty Images
Desire Doue scores Paris Saint-Germain's third goal. Getty Images
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring PSG's fourth goal in Munich. AP
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring PSG's fourth goal in Munich. AP
Substitute Senny Mayulu scores PSG's fifth goal in the 86th minute. Getty Images
Substitute Senny Mayulu scores PSG's fifth goal in the 86th minute. Getty Images
Desire Doue celebrates scoring his second and PSG's third goal against Inter Milan in Munich. Getty Images
Desire Doue celebrates scoring his second and PSG's third goal against Inter Milan in Munich. Getty Images
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia slots home PSG's fourth goal in the 73rd minute. Reuters
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia slots home PSG's fourth goal in the 73rd minute. Reuters
PSG's Desire Doue after scoring his team's second goal in Munich. EPA
PSG's Desire Doue after scoring his team's second goal in Munich. EPA
Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer is wrong-footed by Desire Doue's deflected shot that put PSG two up in Munich. Reuters
Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer is wrong-footed by Desire Doue's deflected shot that put PSG two up in Munich. Reuters
PSG manager Luis Enrique, left, celebrates after Desire Doue put his team 2-0 ahead. Getty Images
PSG manager Luis Enrique, left, celebrates after Desire Doue put his team 2-0 ahead. Getty Images
Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his PSG's second goal at the Allianz Arena. AP
Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his PSG's second goal at the Allianz Arena. AP
PSG fans set off flares in the stands during the Champions League final. PA
PSG fans set off flares in the stands during the Champions League final. PA
Desire Doue scores PSG's second goal - via a deflection off Federico Dimarco (not in picture) - in the 20th minute. AP
Desire Doue scores PSG's second goal - via a deflection off Federico Dimarco (not in picture) - in the 20th minute. AP
Inter manager Simone Inzaghi during the final. EPA
Inter manager Simone Inzaghi during the final. EPA
Achraf Hakimi scores finishes past Inter Milan keeper Yann Sommer. Reuters
Achraf Hakimi scores finishes past Inter Milan keeper Yann Sommer. Reuters
Achraf Hakimi celebrates with teammate Ousmane Dembele after putting PSG 1-0 up in the 12th minute. Getty Images
Achraf Hakimi celebrates with teammate Ousmane Dembele after putting PSG 1-0 up in the 12th minute. Getty Images
Achraf Hakimi side foots past Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer to put PSG into an early lead. Getty Images
Achraf Hakimi side foots past Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer to put PSG into an early lead. Getty Images
PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi refuses to celebrate in front of the fans of his former club Inter. Getty Images
PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi refuses to celebrate in front of the fans of his former club Inter. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Champions League final: Desire Doue double helps PSG thrash Inter Milan to claim historic treble

French side annihilate Italians 5-0 with sensational performance in Munich to become European champions for the first time

The National

May 31, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Paris Saint-Germain are European champions for the first time in their history after thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the Uefa Champions League final on Sunday.

In a sensational performance from start to finish at Munich's Allianz Arena, PSG produced a footballing masterclass to destroy Inter in unforgettable fashion.

Manager Luis Enrique's decision to put Desire Doue in his starting XI proved a decisive one with the 19-year-old attacker scoring two and setting up another.

There were also goals for Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi against his former club, January signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and 18-year-old Senny Mayulu, who had had only just appeared from the bench.

It was the biggest margin of victory in European Cup final history which sealed PSG manager Luis Enrique the second treble of his coaching career – the first coming with Lionel Messi's Barcelona in 2015.

This youthful PSG side is arguably the best the competition has seen since, one that has been intelligently pieced together over the last two years and fully unleashed this season following the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

“This means everything. It's my dream, it's our dream. It's incredible. The result is not by magic. I'm happy we did it like this, we're now going to celebrate,” said Portuguese midfielder Vitinha, who was one of PSG's creative sparks.

Defender Hakimi added: “We have made history, we have written our names in the history of this club. For a long time this club deserved it, we are very happy. We have created a great family.”

“He [Luis Enrique] is the man who has changed everything at PSG. Since he came here, he has changed the way football is seen. He is a loyal man, he deserves it more than anyone else.”

Hakimi set the wheels in motion by opening the scoring after 12 minutes, after a lovely ball from Vitinha found Doue whose perfect ball across the six-yard box left the right-back with a tap in – before refusing to celebrate against his former club.

It was 2-0 eight minutes later Doue – who turns 20 in Tuesday – went from provider to finisher as his deflected shot doubled their advantage after a counter-attack that went from one end of the pitch to the other.

Inter were now hanging on for dear life as PSG went looking for more goals with Ousmane Dembele and Kvaratskhelia both going close.

The Italians, who had just been pipped to the Serie A title by Napoli on the final day of the season, managed to survive until half-time without further punishment.

But more pain was soon on the way after another scintillating PSG move on the hour that saw Dembele back-heel into the path of Vitinha who surged forward before putting Doue in on goal with the teenager finishing calmly for his second goal.

There was to be no let up for Inter on a humiliating night in Germany as Dembele claimed his second assist with a pass through to Kvaratskhelia with the former Napoli winger slotting home a left-footed finish.

And four minutes from time, young substitute Mayulu completed the scoring by smashing home number five. That rounded off an incredible night, with PSG becoming the first team to score five goals in the final since Benfica in 1962.

Inter had knocked out Bayern Munich and Barcelona during a memorable passage to the final but they were no match for slick opponents, who completed a treble after winning the league and cup in France.

The triumph for the Parisians comes after more than a decade of huge investment from their Qatari owners, and five years after they lost to Bayern Munich in their only previous final appearance.

“I think making history was a goal from the start of last season,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

“I really felt a connection with the players and the fans, a very strong connection that we saw throughout the season. We were able to handle the tension and excitement in the best possible way.”

While you're here
E-cigarettes report
WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE?

1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull

2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight

3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge

4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own

5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Pension support
  • Mental well-being assistance
  • Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
  • Financial well-being incentives 
COMPANY%20PROFILE%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The five pillars of Islam
While you're here
World Mental Health Day
While you're here
More coverage from the Future Forum
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Plastic tipping point
While you're here
INDIA'S%20TOP%20INFLUENCERS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBhuvan%20Bam%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fbhuvan.bam22%2F%3Fhl%3Den%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EInstagram%3C%2Fa%3E%20followers%3A%2016.1%20million%3Cbr%3EBhuvan%20Bam%20is%20a%2029-year-old%20comedian%20and%20actor%20from%20Delhi%2C%20who%20started%20out%20with%20YouTube%20channel%2C%20%E2%80%9CBB%20Ki%20Vines%E2%80%9D%20in%202015%2C%20which%20propelled%20the%20social%20media%20star%20into%20the%20limelight%20and%20made%20him%20sought-after%20among%20brands.%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EKusha%20Kapila%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fkushakapila%2F%3Fhl%3Den%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EInstagram%3C%2Fa%3E%20followers%3A%203.1%20million%3Cbr%3EKusha%20Kapila%20is%20a%20fashion%20editor%20and%20actress%2C%20who%20has%20collaborated%20with%20brands%20including%20Google.%20She%20focuses%20on%20sharing%20light-hearted%20content%20and%20insights%20into%20her%20life%20as%20a%20rising%20celebrity.%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDiipa%20Khosla%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fdiipakhosla%2F%3Fhl%3Den%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EInstagram%3C%2Fa%3E%20followers%3A%201.8%20million%3Cbr%3EDiipa%20Khosla%20started%20out%20as%20a%20social%20media%20manager%20before%20branching%20out%20to%20become%20one%20of%20India's%20biggest%20fashion%20influencers%2C%20with%20collaborations%20including%20MAC%20Cosmetics.%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EKomal%20Pandey%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fkomalpandeyofficial%2F%3Fhl%3Den%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EInstagram%3C%2Fa%3E%20followers%3A%201.8%20million%3Cbr%3EKomal%20Pandey%20is%20a%20fashion%20influencer%20who%20has%20partnered%20with%20more%20than%20100%20brands%2C%20including%20Olay%20and%20smartphone%20brand%20Vivo%20India.%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENikhil%20Sharma%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fnikkkhil%2F%3Fhl%3Den%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EInstagram%3C%2Fa%3E%20followers%3A%201.4%20million%3Cbr%3ENikhil%20Sharma%20from%20Mumbai%20began%20his%20online%20career%20through%20vlogs%20about%20his%20motorcycle%20trips.%20He%20has%20become%20a%20lifestyle%20influencer%20and%20has%20created%20his%20own%20clothing%20line.%3Cbr%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%20Hireinfluence%2C%20various%3C%2Fem%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
The specs

Engine: 2.3-litre, turbo four-cylinder

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Power: 300hp

Torque: 420Nm

Price: Dh189,900

On sale: now

David Haye record

Total fights: 32
Wins: 28
Wins by KO: 26
Losses: 4

LILO & STITCH

Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Rating: 4.5/5

On Women's Day
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
'Saand Ki Aankh'

Produced by: Reliance Entertainment with Chalk and Cheese Films
Director: Tushar Hiranandani
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha, Vineet Singh
Rating: 3.5/5 stars

The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Lexus LX700h specs

Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor

Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh590,000

In numbers

- Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100

- Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100

- Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India

- China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100

- an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

War and the virus
ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS
%3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Tomorrow 2021
More from this package
While you're here
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

More from Neighbourhood Watch
Updated: May 31, 2025, 9:51 PM`
Champions LeagueParis Saint-GermainInter Milan
Read next...
Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring their second goal against Stade de Reims with Desire Doue. Reuters

PSG v Inter: Enrique's exciting young team eye elusive Champions League crown

Achraf Hakimi is the beating heart of Paris Saint-Germain. AFP

Achraf Hakimi: Made in Madrid, matured in Milan, pulsating in Paris

Doue double helps PSG thrash Inter to claim historic Champions League crown

Arsenal 2024/25 season review and player ratings

Man City excited to defend Fifa Club World Cup title, says Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Al Nassr keen to secure Ronaldo's future amid interest from other clubs

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced for private sector

Controversial 'lost' Jerry Lewis film discovered in Sweden after 53 years

Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays announced for UAE public sector employees

How Champions League opening ceremony acts have evolved, from Burna Boy to Alicia Keys

Eneron Magnus: Abu Dhabi police's new autonomous vehicle with a cell inside

Eneron Magnus: Abu Dhabi police's new autonomous vehicle with a cell inside

Elon Musk appears with black eye at White House farewell

Elon Musk appears with black eye at White House farewell

Khaldoon Al Mubarak says Manchester City 'will be back' after tough season

Khaldoon Al Mubarak says Manchester City 'will be back' after tough season

Gazan girl receives life-saving treatment in Abu Dhabi for malnutrition

Gazan girl receives life-saving treatment in Abu Dhabi for malnutrition