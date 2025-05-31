Champions League final: Desire Doue double helps PSG thrash Inter Milan to claim historic treble

Paris Saint-Germain are European champions for the first time in their history after thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the Uefa Champions League final on Sunday.
In a sensational performance from start to finish at Munich's Allianz Arena, PSG produced a footballing masterclass to destroy Inter in unforgettable fashion.
Manager Luis Enrique's decision to put Desire Doue in his starting XI proved a decisive one with the 19-year-old attacker scoring two and setting up another.
There were also goals for Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi against his former club, January signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and 18-year-old Senny Mayulu, who had had only just appeared from the bench.
It was the biggest margin of victory in European Cup final history which sealed PSG manager Luis Enrique the second treble of his coaching career – the first coming with Lionel Messi's Barcelona in 2015.
This youthful PSG side is arguably the best the competition has seen since, one that has been intelligently pieced together over the last two years and fully unleashed this season following the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.
“This means everything. It's my dream, it's our dream. It's incredible. The result is not by magic. I'm happy we did it like this, we're now going to celebrate,” said Portuguese midfielder Vitinha, who was one of PSG's creative sparks.
Defender Hakimi added: “We have made history, we have written our names in the history of this club. For a long time this club deserved it, we are very happy. We have created a great family.”
“He [Luis Enrique] is the man who has changed everything at PSG. Since he came here, he has changed the way football is seen. He is a loyal man, he deserves it more than anyone else.”
Hakimi set the wheels in motion by opening the scoring after 12 minutes, after a lovely ball from Vitinha found Doue whose perfect ball across the six-yard box left the right-back with a tap in – before refusing to celebrate against his former club.
It was 2-0 eight minutes later Doue – who turns 20 in Tuesday – went from provider to finisher as his deflected shot doubled their advantage after a counter-attack that went from one end of the pitch to the other.
Inter were now hanging on for dear life as PSG went looking for more goals with Ousmane Dembele and Kvaratskhelia both going close.
The Italians, who had just been pipped to the Serie A title by Napoli on the final day of the season, managed to survive until half-time without further punishment.
But more pain was soon on the way after another scintillating PSG move on the hour that saw Dembele back-heel into the path of Vitinha who surged forward before putting Doue in on goal with the teenager finishing calmly for his second goal.
There was to be no let up for Inter on a humiliating night in Germany as Dembele claimed his second assist with a pass through to Kvaratskhelia with the former Napoli winger slotting home a left-footed finish.
And four minutes from time, young substitute Mayulu completed the scoring by smashing home number five. That rounded off an incredible night, with PSG becoming the first team to score five goals in the final since Benfica in 1962.
Inter had knocked out Bayern Munich and Barcelona during a memorable passage to the final but they were no match for slick opponents, who completed a treble after winning the league and cup in France.
The triumph for the Parisians comes after more than a decade of huge investment from their Qatari owners, and five years after they lost to Bayern Munich in their only previous final appearance.
“I think making history was a goal from the start of last season,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.
“I really felt a connection with the players and the fans, a very strong connection that we saw throughout the season. We were able to handle the tension and excitement in the best possible way.”
