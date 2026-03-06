Walid Regragui leaves Morocco post months before 2026 World Cup, saying team needs 'a fresh face'

Morocco's 2026 World Cup plans were thrown into disarray on Thursday after head coach Walid Regragui quit his post.

Regragui's position had been the subject of speculation for several weeks following Morocco's failure to win the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

Regragui, 50, had been the target of supporter criticism despite a stellar record of 36 wins in 49 matches with eight draws and only five losses since taking over in September 2022.

At a press conference on Thursday, Regargui confirmed he was stepping down, saying the Atlas Lions needed fresh guidance.

"The team needs a fresh face, a different energy, and a new perspective with a new coach," Regragui said.

"I think the team needs a new lease of life before the World Cup, a new vision to continue progressing. My decision to leave is part of this team's evolution."

Despite the weeks of speculation, Regragui's decision to step down has still come as a shock, particularly given his stunning achievements with Morroco over the past four years.

Regragui was at the helm as Morocco became the first African and Arab team to reach a World Cup semi-final in 2022, where they lost to France.

Play Morocco crowned Arab Cup champions Play 00:36

A record run of 19 consecutive wins from June 2024 to late 2025 also included lifting the Fifa Arab Cup held in Qatar in December and was only ended by a 1-1 draw against Mali in the group stages of Afcon.

They reached the final of that tournament, but a fluffed Brahim Diaz panenka penalty kick in the dying stages cost the team with Senegal going on to win in extra time.

Regragui said he had wanted to quit after that 1-0 defeat, which prolonged Morocco's 50-year wait for a continental title.

He said ​he was ‌worn out after almost four years in the post but had been persuaded to delay his decision ⁠until Morocco decided on a successor.

In a message to Regragui on ​social media, Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi said: “Thank you for the incredible work you did leading the Moroccan national team. Your leadership, passion, and vision inspired not only the players, but also an entire country and millions of fans around the world.”

Mohamed Ouahbi will take over as coach, the Moroccan Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa announced at the same press conference. The Belgian-born Ouahbi was in charge when Morocco won the under-20 World Cup in Chile last year.

"I'm not here to build, because the foundations are already in place. I'm here to keep performing," Ouahbi said.

Morocco play two friendly internationals later this month as ⁠they prepare for the World Cup, which kicks off in June. They take on Ecuador in Madrid on March 27 and Paraguay in Lens, France four days later.

At the World Cup, Morocco compete in Group C with Brazil, Scotland and Haiti.