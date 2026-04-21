US Space Command countering Iran's 'robust' missile force and easy access to satellite imagery

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Iran war

Iran retains a vigorous ballistic missile force and has ample access to satellite imagery, but America is countering this thanks to its growing military capabilities in space, the head of US Space Command said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Gen Stephen Whiting described Iran’s arsenal as a “very robust ballistic missile force”.

Space-based systems developed by the US have given the American military the ability to detect missile launches in real time and pass that information to decision makers.

“It's our missile-warning capabilities that are truly unique across the entire planet where we can detect those launches and provide that information to our fielded forces in real time and up to our national leaders as well,” Gen Whiting said.

US Space Command was originally created in 1985 but phased out in 2002. President Donald Trump re-established Space Command during is first term in 2019, along with Space Force, which is a separate branch of the military.

Mr Trump said at the time that “Spacecom will defend America’s vital interests in space – the next warfighting domain.”

Gen Whiting said the importance of space technology has only increased in the years since Spacecom's renewal. He also spoke about how the privatisation of space research has impacted geopolitics.

“Even nations that don’t have strong space programmes can go on to the commercial market and get imagery and satellite communications, as well as other forms of intelligence”, he said, pivoting to the current conflict with Iran, adding that despite the limitations of its space capabilities, it's making the most of the proliferation of space data.

“When a medium-sized power like Iran has the ability to build long-range strike weapons like ballistic missiles or one -way attack drones and then pair that with the ubiquity of imagery to strike fixed targets, that’s something we’ll have to contend with,” he explained.

Iran has also reportedly used Chinese and Russian satellite imagery to target US forces since the war started on February 28.

Gen Whiting said that with satellite imagery now being easy to obtain, militaries have fewer ways to conceal their activities.

“There are not sanctuaries for our forces any more, and we’ve seen that in Iran,” he said.

Cyberattacks on satellites

Cyberattacks against satellite communication companies by countries like Russia have become more common, Gen Whiting said, bolstering the importance of space research and superiority.

“They would rather attack us via cyber because it’s easier for them, cheaper for them and harder for us to attribute,” he said.

Although they're different conflicts, Gen Whiting said that both Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Iran war illustrate just how important and vulnerable space technology has become.

“We’ve also seen persistent satellite communication and GPS jamming where they have contested our use of those capabilities,” he said.