Former Man United midfielder Tom Cleverley retires at the age of 33

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Tom Cleverley has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 due to injuries.

He started his career at Man United and also played for Leicester, Aston Villa, Wigan and Everton. Cleverley was part of the United side that won the Premier League in 2012/13.

Cleverley most recently played for Watford. His last season was plagued by injuries as he missed 29 games for Watford, who finished 11th in the Championship standings.

Cleverley had surgery on an Achilles injury at the beginning of last season before sustaining a thigh injury in February.

"Today, I am announcing my retirement from football as a player. The last year has been immensely difficult trying to overcome the obstacles of injury," Cleverley said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, my body has failed me and just hasn't got the capacity to perform anymore."

Cleverley played 79 games for the Old Trafford club before moving on.

"Special mentions must go to Manchester United... The people and the club that gave me the foundations as a player and person and also the club that made my dreams come true...

"To all those involved with Watford Football Club. I have the privilege of calling this club home... The love you have shown me as a young loanee up to the moment I retire as a grown man I can never repay."

Commenting on his retirement, Watford CEO Scott Duxbury told the BBC: "No one could have worked harder than Tom did to make it back from several injuries, which he's tried to do while always providing a positive force around the players.

"I can't speak highly enough about Tom as a person, a player and our captain. Tom is the type of professional all clubs would be delighted to have in their team."