- Trump says he will invite Netanyahu and Aoun for talks in White House
- Lebanon's prime minister welcomes ceasefire announced by Trump
- Israeli strike destroys last bridge linking southern Lebanon to rest of country
- US says blockade 'is of Iranian coastline, not Strait of Hormuz'
- Pakistani PM and Qatari Emir discuss regional situation
- US-Iran differences narrowed after Pakistani mediation, Tehran says
- No date set for second round of US-Iran talks, Pakistan says
Updated: April 16, 2026, 4:08 PM