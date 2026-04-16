  • Trump says he will invite Netanyahu and Aoun for talks in White House
  • Lebanon's prime minister welcomes ceasefire announced by Trump
  • Israeli strike destroys last bridge linking southern Lebanon to rest of country
  • US says blockade 'is of Iranian coastline, not Strait of Hormuz'
  • Pakistani PM and Qatari Emir discuss regional situation
  • US-Iran differences narrowed after Pakistani mediation, Tehran says
  • No date set for second round of US-Iran talks, Pakistan says
Updated: April 16, 2026, 4:08 PM