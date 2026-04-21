Sheikh Abdullah vows UAE will confront 'extremism in all forms' after foiling terrorist plot

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday emphasised the UAE's determination to combat “terrorism and extremism in all its forms” after authorities thwarted a clandestine plot that posed a threat to national unity and security.

He stressed the importance of international co-operation to help “eradicate the roots of terrorism” during a phone call with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah pledged that the UAE would continue to serve as a “global model of tolerance, coexistence, and cultural diversity”, state news agency Wam reported.

He spoke after the UAE State Security Department announced on Monday it had dismantled a terrorist organisation operating inside the Emirates and arrested its members.

Investigations indicated the group was preparing systematic terrorist and sabotage activities within the UAE and was seeking to recruit young Emiratis by spreading “misleading ideas” in the hope of gaining their support for “foreign allegiances”.

UAE authorities said the organisation had links to Iran's system of Wilayat Al Faqih, a religious-political doctrine that calls for clergy to have authority over the state.

The State Security Service announced the dismantling of a terrorist organisation and the arrest of its members for their involvement in clandestine activities aimed at undermining national unity and destabilising the country by planning systematic terrorist and sabotage acts within its borders. Wam Info

Last month, the UAE also announced the dismantling of a “terrorist network” funded and operated by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran, and the arrest of its members. The network was said to have been operating in the UAE using a fake commercial cover and had tried to infiltrate the national economy and conduct “external schemes” against the country’s financial stability.

Show of solidarity

During the call, Sheikh Jarrah condemned the terrorist plot, which aimed to undermine national unity and stability. He emphasised Kuwait's solidarity with the Emirates over the measures it had taken to safeguard its security, stability and sovereignty.

Play 00:45 UAE dismantles terror cell and arrests members

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his thanks to Sheikh Jarrah over Kuwait's steadfast support, which he said reflected the deep-rooted ties between the nations.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE “categorically rejects any malicious attempts aimed at undermining the security, stability, or sovereignty of states”.

The Minister said in the call that terrorism and extremism have no religion or sect, instead representing a “dangerous deviation from the essence of human values”.

Regional support

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman Bahrain and Egypt all issued statements denouncing the terrorist activities and standing in solidarity with the UAE for over its robust response and vigilance in upholding national security.

Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council, also hailed the efforts of the UAE's security authorities in uncovering the terrorist activities.

He affirmed the GCC’s firm and unwavering solidarity with the UAE and underlined its rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.

Mohamed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, also criticised the terrorist plot and outlined the body's rejection of all forms of extremism targeting the security and stability of Arab countries.