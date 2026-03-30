Sheikh Abdullah condemns targeting of civilian infrastructure

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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the targeting of civilian infrastructure in the region was completely unacceptable.

He condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure and civilian facilities in the region, including schools, universities, hospitals, desalination plants, energy facilities, transportation hubs, and residential areas, reported state news agency Wam on Monday morning.

Sheikh Abdullah said there was no justification for threatening to strike such targets, let alone carrying out the attacks.

Turning energy installations, ports, airports, and international trade routes into military targets does not threaten states alone, but poses severe risks to the stability of the global economy and critical supply chains, and undermines regional and international security alike, he said.

Civilian infrastructure is not a theatre of war, said Sheikh Abdullah, who added that targeting such facilities constitutes a dangerous escalation and a red line that will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

There needs to be an urgent and immediate cessation of these hostilities and to ensure, "the protection of civilian lives and civilian infrastructure", he said, warning of the grave consequences.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks on February 28, UAE air defences have intercepted 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,914 drones.

Six people were injured by debris in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad) on Saturday morning after an Iranian ballistic missile was intercepted.

Authorities said minor to moderate injuries were sustained by five Indian nationals and a Pakistani “following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems.”

Eight civilians have died and more than 170 have been injured since theIranian attacks on the UAE began on February 28.