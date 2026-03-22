UAE seeks 'sustainable' security for Gulf states in the face of Iranian threat

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Iran's attacks on the Gulf states have “profound geopolitical repercussions”, and highlight the Iranian threat as a central focus of Gulf strategic thinking, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, said on Sunday.

The attacks “reinforce the Gulf's security particularity and its independence from traditional concepts of Arab security”, Dr Gargash said in a post on X.

Iran warned on Sunday that infrastructure ​in the region would become “legitimate ​targets” ‌should US President Donald Trump carry out his threat on Saturday to attack Iranian power plants unless Tehran allowed ships to pass freely through the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

“The missiles and drones and the aggressive rhetoric are Iranian. And the result is to bolster our national capabilities and the joint Gulf security, as well as to solidify our security partnerships with Washington. This is the cost of Iran's misguided calculations,” Dr Gargash said.

“As we confront Iran's brutal aggression and discover our unwavering strength in steadfastness and resilience, our thinking does not stop at a ceasefire, but extends to solutions that guarantee sustainable security in the Arabian Gulf, curbing the nuclear threat, missiles, drones, and the bullying of the straits,” he added.

“It is inconceivable that aggression should become a permanent state of threat.”

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman have faced repeated attacks on their energy infrastructure since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran three weeks ago.