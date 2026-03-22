Saudi Arabia orders Iranian military attache and embassy staff to leave

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

Saudi Arabia ​told ​Iran's military ​attache, his assistant and ⁠three members of the country's ⁠embassy staff to ​leave the kingdom, after being ⁠declared persona non grata.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry announced the decision on Saturday after further Iranian attacks on Saudi territory. The officials and staff were given 24 hours to leave. The kingdom has dealt with hundreds of Iranian missiles and ​drones since the start of US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, authorities said.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh, while two others fell in uninhabited areas. Drones launched at the Eastern Province were also shot down.

The ministry said further Iranian attacks would have "significant consequences" for relations between the countries. Saudi Arabia and ​Iran re-established diplomatic ties in ​2023 as ‌part of an effort to calm tensions, ⁠after years of enmity.

Last Wednesday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the kingdom reserved the right to respond militarily against Iran owing to the attacks. “What little trust there was before has completely been shattered,” he said. “So when this war eventually ends, in order for there to be any rebuilding of trust, it will take a long time. And I have to tell you, if Iran doesn’t stop … immediately, I think there will be almost nothing that can re-establish that trust.”

Iran has also launched attacks against other Gulf states. Last week, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry declared the Iranian embassy’s military and security attaches as persona non grata, along with their staff, after attacks damaged the Ras Laffan gas plant.

At the start of the conflict, the UAE closed its embassy in Tehran and withdrew staff over the attacks on its territory.

The US-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran's subsequent attacks on Gulf states have disrupted ​oil and natural gas exports and forced production stoppages.