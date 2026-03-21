Joint statement on Strait of Hormuz: Iran attacks must stop, freedom of navigation enshrined in law

The UAE and signatories from more than 20 other countries have called for Iran to immediately stop attacks on vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, saying safe passage was enshrined in international law.

The UAE issued a joint statement calling for the attacks to cease with leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Bahrain, Lithuania and Australia.

"We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces," the statement read, reported state news agency Wam.

"We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817."

Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the statement read, adding the effects of Iran’s actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable.

The nations expressed their readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait, welcoming the commitment of countries who are engaging in preparatory planning.

"We welcome the International Energy Agency decision to authorise a co-ordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves," the statement read.

"We will take other steps to stabilise energy markets, including working with certain producing nations to increase output."

The UAE has dealt with 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,748 drones since the start of the Iranian hostilities on February 28.

The Ministry of Defence said the UAE's air defence systems intercepted three ballistic missiles and eight drones from Iran on Saturday.