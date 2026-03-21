UAE President speaks with leaders of Qatar, Jordan and Lebanon on Iran war

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President Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the serious implications of Iran's continued attacks on Gulf states during phone calls with leaders in the Arab world.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue to help halt military escalation in talks with Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, Jordan's King Abdullah and Joseph Aoun, President of Lebanon.

The UAE has defended itself against a barrage of daily missile and drone strikes from Iran since the start of the conflict three weeks ago.

Jordan and Qatar have also been targeted by Iran, while about one million people have been forcibly displaced in Lebanon and almost a thousand killed in Israel’s renewed war with Hezbollah.

The Iran-backed group fired missiles at Israel in early March, joining Tehran's retaliatory attacks in the war with the US and Israel that began on February 28.

Sheikh Mohamed also exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings with the leaders, who expressed their hopes for peace and prosperity in the Arab and Islamic worlds and beyond, state news agency Wam reported.