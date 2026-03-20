President Sheikh Mohamed and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss Iran war in Abu Dhabi

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President Sheikh Mohamed and Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan on Friday emphasised the need to halt military escalation in the region, during talks held in Abu Dhabi.

They said diplomacy and dialogue should be prioritised as the UAE and other Gulf states continue to come under heavy bombardment from Iran, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Fidan set out Turkey's condemnation of Iran's attacks in the region, which he said constituted a breach of state sovereignty and international law and a threat to regional stability.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Fidan also exchanged Eid Al Fitr well-wishes during the meeting, which took place on the first day of the religious festival.

The visiting minister conveyed the greetings of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with Sheikh Mohamed returning similar sentiments.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; and other sheikhs and senior officials.