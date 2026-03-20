President Sheikh Mohamed says region will overcome challenges in Eid Al Fitr message

President Sheikh Mohamed said he was confident the region would overcome its current challenges in an address for Eid Al Fitr.

He spoke about how the UAE's strength and resilience would help the nation to reach a prosperous future.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, our family in the UAE, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr," said Sheikh Mohamed, in a post on X.

"We remain confident that our region will overcome its current challenges, and that the UAE, through its strength, resilience, and the loyalty and unity of its people, will continue to advance towards a peaceful and prosperous future."

His comments came as thousands of worshippers came together at mosques across the UAE in a show of unity and celebration of faith to mark the start of Eid Al Fitr.

Authorities announced earlier this week that Eid prayers would be held indoors, not on prayer grounds or in open areas, to ensure the safety of worshippers in the UAE.

This year, Eid Aid Al Fitr is being observed against the backdrop of conflict. The UAE has defended itself against waves of air strikes from Iran since hostilities broke out on February 28.