President Sheikh Mohamed receives special envoy of South Korea's leader

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President Sheikh Mohamed received Kang Hoon-sik, special envoy of the President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting addressed the serious implications of regional developments including “threats to regional and international security and peace”, reported state news agency Wam on Tuesday.

Mr Kang said his country was standing in solidarity with the UAE regarding the measures it is taking to protect its safety and security against continued missile and drone attacks from Iran.

Both sides emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to “prevent further tension and preserve regional security and stability”. They also discussed ways to extend the level of co-operation between the countries as part of their special strategic partnership.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a series of phone calls with officials and foreign ministers to discuss the repercussions of Iran's attack on the UAE and other countries in the region.

He held discussions with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for Qatar; ⁠Milojko Spajic, Prime Minister of Montenegro; Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan; ⁠Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs; Jeenbek Kulubayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Kyrgyzstan; ⁠Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs; ⁠and Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Thailand.

The calls addressed the serious repercussions of these developments for regional security and stability and their impact on the global economy and energy security, Wam reported.