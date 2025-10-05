Thirteen books to read by Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi is not only the longest-serving current UAE ruler, but also one of the nation’s most esteemed historians.

In addition to developing Sharjah into a global cultural hub, Sheikh Dr Sultan is a prolific writer, having penned a series of memoirs, academic studies, novels, poetry collections and plays.

While the genres may differ, all the works are unified by a quest to find relevant teachings from the rich history of the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa.

With his latest release, the historical novel The Perilous Enchantment, available in English translation, we take a look at 13 books that capture the evolution of the emirate and provide salient commentary on the nature of his leadership.

1. My Early Life: Sultan Bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi (2009)

In My Early Life: Sultan Bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, the Sharjah Ruler paints an evocative picture of a changing Arab world. Photo: Al Qassimi Publications

The memoir traces his childhood in Sharjah and expands on him taking charge of the emirate's affairs at the age of 33.

Along the way, he paints an evocative picture of a changing Arab world and recalls interactions with key figures from the region's political and cultural scene.

In addition to its 2011 English edition, the book has been published in other languages including German, French and Spanish.

2. Taking the Reins: The Critical Years, 1971-1977 (2012)

Taking the Reins: The Critical Years, 1971-1977 recalls the first six years of Sheikh Dr Sultan's stewardship of Sharjah. Photo: Al Qassimi Publications

A companion piece to My Early Life: Sultan Bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, this memoir picks up a few weeks after the formation of the UAE in 1971.

Sheikh Dr Sultan recalls the first six years of both his stewardship of Sharjah and as part of the leadership of a fledgling nation.

This includes being entrusted with settling constitutional and territorial disputes as well as putting in place plans and policies to build Sharjah's economy.

The book also recalls official trips abroad, including a memorable visit to Chicago where he met champion boxer Muhammad Ali and families from the city’s African-American Muslim community.

3. Shindagha: A Short Sojourn (2024)

Shindagha: A Short Sojourn contains recollections of Sheikh Dr Sultan's early life in the Shindagha neighbourhood of Dubai. Photo: Al Qasimi Publications

Originally published in Arabic as Fi Alshandugha Eisht Layali Wayam and later translated into English, Shindagha: A Short Sojourn recalls Sheikh Dr Sultan’s early life in one of Dubai’s oldest neighbourhoods.

Shindagha, at the mouth of Dubai Creek, was once home to the ruling Maktoum family and a hub of pearl diving and trade. The memoir revisits this historic setting through personal recollections, capturing the daily social life, family interactions and friendships that shaped his youth.

4. Under the Flag of Occupation (2014)

Under the Flag of Occupation is part of Sheikh Dr Sultan's goal of preserving the UAE's history and heritage. Photo: Al Qassimi Publications

This book is a history of Sharjah under British rule. Sheikh Dr Sultan’s extensive research included travelling to the British Library in London to examine documents on official policies related to the emirate.

The work also sheds light on some of the tribes residing in Sharjah, such as Al Haul, who originated in the Arabian Peninsula between Syria and Iraq.

In an interview published on his official website, Sheikh Dr Sultan said the book is part of his greater goal of preserving the UAE's history and heritage.

“One who is aware of the conditions of the old ages has added years to his life,” he said.

5. The Perilous Enchantment (2025)

The Perilous Enchantment follows Persian envoy Mohammad Reza Bey’s mission to the French court of Louis XIV. Photo: Al Qasimi Publications

With an English translation also available, Sheikh Dr Sultan’s latest work is a geopolitical, historical novel following Mohammad Reza Bey, a Persian envoy to the French court of Louis XIV.

Set in the early 18th century, the story begins after Persia’s failed attempts to secure naval support from England and the Netherlands. Reza Bey, then mayor of Yerevan, is dispatched to France to counter Omani influence in the Arabian Gulf.

Described by the office of Sheikh Dr Sultan as “meticulously documented”, the novel reflects his continuing commitment to historical fiction grounded in fact.

6. Egyptian Memories (2024)

Egyptian Memories recalls Sheikh Dr Sultan’s experiences in Egypt and his support of cultural and scientific projects. Photo: Al Qasimi Publications

Al Qasimi Publications has hailed Egyptian Memories as Sheikh Dr Sultan’s 90th publication – a testament to his prolificacy.

Available only in Arabic so far, the work is a reflection on his experiences in Egypt. The memoir is filled with anecdotes and observations on the close ties between the UAE and Egyptian societies, grounded in a shared love of arts and culture.

7. The Myth of Arab Piracy in the Gulf (1986)

The Myth of Arab Piracy in the Gulf covers politics in the Arabian Gulf in the 18th and 19th centuries. Photo: Al Qassimi Publications

The Sharjah Ruler challenges the convention that British imperial expansionism in the Gulf in the early 18th century was undertaken to tackle Arab piracy.

Sheikh Dr Sultan argues the perceived threat, orchestrated by the East India Company, was down to its determination to remain in the region and forge trade ties with India at the expense of Gulf traders.

Forensically argued, the book is split into five chapters, taking in the political landscape of the Arabian Gulf in the 18th century, the British military campaign against the Qawasim tribe in 1819 and the resulting General Maritime Treaty of 1820.

The latter led to the establishment of the British protectorate over the Trucial States which endured until the UAE's formation in 1971.

8. Bibi Fatima and the King's Sons (2018)

The novel Bibi Fatima and the King's Sons features characters from royalty and those on society's margins. Photo: Al Qassimi Publications

This historical novel follows an ambitious young woman living in the last throes of the Portuguese occupation of the Kingdom of Hormuz.

Launched by Sheikh Dr Sultan at the 2018 Frankfurt International Book Fair, he said the novel aimed to provide an insight into a turbulent period in the 16th century. The expansive cast of characters includes royalty and those living on society's margins.

9. The White Shaikh (1996)

The White Shaikh follows the life of an American who becomes a respected leader in the community in Dhofar, Oman. Photo: Al Qassimi Publications

Sheikh Dr Sultan's keen interest in Omani history is displayed with plenty of published studies to his name. The White Shaikh brings that knowledge to the historical fiction genre.

Set in the early 19th century, this story follows the life of Abdullah Bin Aqeel from the Omani region of Dhofar. Dubbed The White Shaikh, the American goes on to become a successful sea merchant and respected leader of the local community.

10. Deep-Seated Malice (2004)

Deep-Seated Malice is a novel set in 16th-century Khor Fakkan, about local tribes' resistance against colonising Portuguese troops. Photo: Al Qassimi Publications

The historical novel partly inspired the 2020 UAE film Khorfakkan. Set in the 16th century in Khor Fakkan, a city on the east coast, the work chronicles the resistance by local tribes against colonising Portuguese troops led by Commander Afonso de Albuquerque.

He is an indomitable enemy who participates in the North African crusades and whose career ambition is to divert the course of the Nile to leave Egypt barren.

11. Tale of a City (2017)

Tale of a City looks at how Sharjah evolved from humble beginnings to a cultural hub. Photo: Al Qassimi Publications

This epic two-part history series on Sharjah tells how the emirate evolved from its humble beginnings to the cultural hub that it is today.

The book looks at key periods in the emirate's history, including hosting an Allied Forces airbase during the Second World War, battling a smallpox outbreak in the 1930s and hosting landmark cultural events and festivals over the course of four decades.

12. The Journals of David Seton in the Gulf 1800–1809 (1994)

The Journals of David Seton in the Gulf 1800-1809 throws light on the beginnings of British influence in the Arabian Gulf. Photo: Al Qassimi Publications

Sheikh Dr Sultan found the diaries of the British official, who lived in the Gulf in the early 1800s, at the British Library in London.

In addition to correcting factual errors, which he puts down to clerical mistakes at the time, Sheikh Dr Sultan arranged the work chronologically, with an introduction before each of the five chapters.

The end result is an illuminating look at the “beginnings of British influence in the Arabian Gulf and British involvement in local affairs”.

13. Nimrod (2008)

Nimrod is a play about leadership and building societies based on equality and justice. Photo: Al Qassimi Publications

The play is based on the life of Nimrod, the ruler of Babylon who is mentioned in the Quran and Bible.

Sheikh Dr Sultan used the story to provide social commentary on the meaning of leadership today and the need to build societies based on equality and justice.

The play was performed at the Moscow International Book Fair in 2019 and starred leading Emirati actor Ahmed Al Jasmi as the title character.

A version of this article was first published on June 17, 2021

