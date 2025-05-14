Palestinian author Ghassan Kanafani wrote the seminal 1963 novel Men in the Sun. Kanafani Archives
Six Palestinian novels that chronicle the Nakba's enduring legacy

These works explore exile, identity and resilience in the wake of the tragedy of 1948

Saeed Saeed
May 14, 2025