Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will run for 10 days this year. Victor Besa / The National
Classic Khaleeji novels from the 20th century to look out for at Abu Dhabi Book Fair

The event offers a good opportunity to discover gems from the region's literary history

Razmig Bedirian
March 26, 2025