Eleven must-read English-language books by Arab authors in 2025

The year is shaping up to be an important one for Arab authors.

From novels excavating modern Egyptian history to memoirs emerging from Gaza’s devastation, these new books vary in style and subject but all expand the possibilities of literature. They blend family drama with political and cultural critique, reimagine history or look towards speculative futures, where even dreams are under surveillance.

Here are 11 books in English by Arab authors that are worth a read.

The Dissenters by Youssef Rakha

The Dissenters by Youssef Rakha. Photo: Graywolf Press

Youssef Rakha’s The Dissenters traces 70 years of Egyptian history through the fragmented portrait of a mother.

The novel follows a journalist named Nour, who after his mother’s death, withdraws to the attic and begins sifting through her belongings, piecing together a life that sharply reflects Egypt’s turbulent modern history. Nour weaves together his mother’s contradictory experiences in letters to his sister, written as if in a fever dream and elucidating a life shaped by marriage, politics, faith and revolution. The Dissenters fuses family drama with historical reflection, satire with metafiction.

Published on February 4

One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad

One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad. Photo: Knopf

One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against defies simple categorisation.

Written after Israel began its war on Gaza, the book is part memoir, part political mediation and reportage. At its core, it is a confrontation of the western world’s complicity in Gaza’s destruction.

Omar El Akkad, an Egyptian-Canadian novelist known for American War, exposes how ideals of freedom and justice have collapsed under the guise of neutrality. The title of the book reflects how moral stances easily shift once violence has passed. El Akkad reflects upon these topics as he also recounts his own upbringing across Egypt, Qatar and Canada.

This is a book that is as philosophically rich as it is urgent.

Published on February 13

The Eyes of Gaza by Plestia Alaqad

The Eyes of Gaza by Plestia Alaqad. Photo: Macmillan

In The Eyes of Gaza: A Diary of Resilience, Plestia Alaqad turns her daily diary into a powerful memoir.

Alaqad was 21 years old when Israel began its attack on Gaza in October 2023. Within months, her social media videos and posts became vital documentation of the daily reality for Gazans as they fought to survive bombardment. Her work earned her the moniker The Eyes of Gaza.

Her book collects her diary entries into a stirring, first-hand account of the war. Alaqad records not only the destruction and fear but also the resilience of those around her, and the gestures of care and tenderness she witnessed across Gaza.

The Eyes of Gaza is an intimate and unflinching testimony and love letter to a homeland under fire.

Published on February 20

The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami

The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami. Photo: Pantheon

Moroccan-American author Laila Lalami is known for her compelling storytelling and insightful examinations of culture and identity.

Her debut work Hope and Other Dangerous Pursuits, published in 2005, follows a group of Moroccan immigrants who attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Spain, in search of a better life. Her second work, The Moor’s Account, was a reimagining of the story of Estebanico, the Moroccan slave who became the first African to explore North America. Her mystery novel, The Other Americans, published in 2019, pivots around the death of a Moroccan immigrant in California after a hit-and-run.

While the novels share overlapping themes, they are also markedly different in genres, and underscore Lalami’s literary fearlessness. In The Dream Hotel, she takes another leap, this time in a near-distant future where, as the novel teases, “even dreams are under surveillance”.

Published on March 4

Motherhood and Its Ghosts by Iman Mersal

Motherhood and Its Ghosts by Iman Mersal. Photo: Transit Books

Motherhood and Its Ghosts leaps forth from the single photograph Iman Mersal has of her mother, who died in childbirth when the author was seven years old.

Through the photograph, Mersal ponders upon maternal identity while moving between journal entries and literary reflections. Originally published in 2017 in Arabic, the book has been released in English with a translation by Robin Moger.

Motherhood and Its Ghosts is a lyrical and profound examination of how we reconstruct and remember when confronted with absence.

Published on May 13

Sleep Phase by Mohamed Kheir

Sleep Phase by Mohamed Kheir. Photo: Two Lines Press

Sleep Phase follows a translator named Warif who struggles to readapt to life in Cairo after being released from prison where he was serving a seven-year sentence for Facebook posts criticising the government.

The Cairo he re-enters isn’t the city he remembers. The novel resembles the absurdist works of Kafka and Gogol as Warif tries to find work as a translator, going through an endless string of meetings with officials. The encounters are more like interrogations than job interviews, and Warif begins to experience panic attacks and flashbacks of his torture in prison. Sleep Phase is a wonderfully disorienting novel that comes as a study of repression.

Published on May 13

What Will People Think? by Sara Hamdan

What Will People Think by Sara Hamdan. Photo: Henry Holt and Co

A heartfelt novel about identity, family secrets and self-discovery, What Will People Think? recently made international headlines when it was featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The novel’s protagonist is Mia Almas, a Palestinian American who aspires to be a stand-up comedian while grappling with expectations of her traditional Arab family. Mia’s story – set in New York in 2011 – is intertwined with her grandmother’s hidden past. In the novel, Mia discovers a diary written by her “Teta” in 1940s Jaffa, just as she was on the verge of displacement during the Nakba.

The entries trace the life of a young woman celebrated as the village beauty, torn between her family’s expectations of a wealthy marriage and her own attraction to a British soldier. The romance is brief and ultimately devastating – a metaphor, perhaps, for Palestine’s unravelling.

Published on May 20

Empty Cages by Fatma Qandil

Empty Cages by Fatma Qandil. Photo: Hoopoe

Empty Cages is new English translation of the 2022 winner of the Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature.

The novel begins as its narrator discovers an old tin for chocolates that is filled with photographs and poems. As the youngest child in a middle-class Egyptian family, she revisits a childhood shadowed by the selfishness of her older brothers, her father’s addiction and her mother’s illness. Empty Cages is a gripping read as Qandil’s prose, translated by Adam Talib, capers off the page in a raw meditation on grief and survival.

Published on May 27

I’ll Tell You When I’m Home by Hala Alyan

I’ll Tell You When I’m Home by Hala Alyan. Photo: Simon & Schuster

With I’ll Tell You When I’m Home, Palestinian-American writer and clinical psychologist Hala Alyan turns to memoir after several acclaimed novels and poetry collections.

The book traces years of miscarriages and the decision to entrust another woman to carry her child. As the pregnancy progresses, Alyan excavates her family’s history of displacement across Palestine, Kuwait, Lebanon and the US. The result is a candid, polyphonic read about how private grief overlaps with diaspora, inheritance and the process of waiting.

Published on June 3

My Voice Cannot Be Bombed by Yahya Al Hamarna

My Voice Cannot Be Bombed by Yahya Al Hamarna Photo: Iskra Books

My Voice Cannot Be Bombed is the debut poetry collection of Yahya Al Hamarna, written amid Israel’s continuing war on Gaza.

The collection, written with fierce and tender prosody, shifts from the intimacy of refugee tents to imagined spaces of freedom. Al Hamarna’s poems trace the violence of war alongside the small acts that sustain life, such as studying, walking to the park, reading poetry and making tea.

Published on August 11

The True Story of Raja the Gullible by Rabih Alameddine

The True Story of Raja the Gullible by Rabih Alameddine. Photo: Grove Atlantic

Lebanese-American novelist Rabih Alameddine is known for works such as An Unnecessary Woman, The Angel of History, and The Hakawati, where he wove epic Arab storytelling traditions into contemporary story.

His fiction often takes on heavy themes such as exile and belonging with a satirical edge.

In his newest work, The True True Story of Raja the Gullible, Alameddine reflects on life in Beirut with his idiosyncratic, caustic humour.

The novel follows a 63-year-old high school philosophy teacher who lives with his controlling mother in a small Beirut apartment. The relationship is described as “unbreakable and insane”. But Raja is invited to a writing residency in the US, and the timing seems like a good fortune as he is looking to escape the private and national calamities that shape his life.

Will be published on September 2

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

Bookshops: A Reader's History by Jorge Carrión (translated from the Spanish by Peter Bush),

Biblioasis

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

The biog Alwyn Stephen says much of his success is a result of taking an educated chance on business decisions. His advice to anyone starting out in business is to have no fear as life is about taking on challenges. “If you have the ambition and dream of something, follow that dream, be positive, determined and set goals. "Nothing and no-one can stop you from succeeding with the right work application, and a little bit of luck along the way.” Mr Stephen sells his luxury fragrances at selected perfumeries around the UAE, including the House of Niche Boutique in Al Seef. He relaxes by spending time with his family at home, and enjoying his wife’s India cooking.

Tips to stay safe during hot weather Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration. Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.

Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control. Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.

Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss. Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.

Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions. Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.

Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours. Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

Wicked Director: Jon M Chu Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

ABU DHABI T10: DAY TWO Bangla Tigers v Deccan Gladiators (3.30pm) Delhi Bulls v Karnataka Tuskers (5.45pm) Northern Warriors v Qalandars (8.00pm)

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching