Sheikh Hamdan discusses Iranian strikes with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, held a phone call on Thursday with Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman to discuss recent attacks against both nations by Iran.

Both ministers strongly condemned the recent strikes from Iran on the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as other nations in the region, state news agency Wam reported.

The attacks are a clear breach of international conventions and of the sovereignty, security and safety of nations, they added.

They affirmed both countries reserve the right to take "all necessary measures to safeguard their capabilities and ensure the safety of all those living in the UAE and Saudi Arabia".

Saudi Arabia, along with Qatar, said their air defences intercepted new waves of Iranian missiles and drones on Friday morning. Saudi air defence systems intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched towards the Prince Sultan Air Base, state media reported. It also said the kingdom intercepted a drone and a cruise missile over Al Kharj province.

In Qatar, authorities said they intercepted missiles and drones aimed at Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military base in the Middle East.

The UAE's air defences responded to another wave of missiles and drones, authorities said on Thursday evening.