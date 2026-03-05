Emirates is operating a limited flight schedule as airspace in parts of the Middle East gradually reopens. Reuters
More than 100 Emirates flights in and out of Dubai over next two days

Dubai-based carrier is prioritising customers who hold earlier bookings

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

March 05, 2026

Emirates is operating a limited flight schedule until further notice as airspace in parts of the region gradually reopens, the airline says.

More than 100 flights are scheduled to depart from and return to Dubai on Thursday and Friday, carrying essential cargo and passengers to their destinations.

The Dubai-based carrier says the reduced schedule will prioritise customers who already hold earlier bookings as it works to restore operations following recent disruption to flights across the Middle East.

“Emirates can confirm that it is currently operating a reduced flight schedule until further notice. This follows the partial reopening of regional airspace for the safe conduct of commercial flights,” says an Emirates spokesperson.

“For March 5 and 6, more than 100 flights will depart from and return to Dubai. These flights will carry people eager to reach their final destinations, as well as essential cargo such as perishables and pharmaceuticals.

“Emirates will continue to gradually build back its flying schedule, subject to airspace availability and all operational requirements being met.”

The airline said safety remains its highest priority and that it continues to monitor the situation closely.

“For now, customers should only proceed to the airport if they have a confirmed booking. We urge all customers to check emirates.com and our official social media channels, where we will publish the latest updates,” the spokesperson added.

Passengers transiting through Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their onward connecting flight is confirmed to be operating, the airline said.

Emirates has also advised customers not to travel to the airport unless they have been notified directly by the airline or hold a confirmed booking on one of the limited flights currently operating.

The airline added that the situation remains dynamic and continues to be assessed, with its flight schedule expected to evolve as conditions change.

Updated: March 05, 2026, 10:45 AM

