UAE flight updates: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia to resume limited operations

On Monday, the General Civil Aviation Authority announced the commencement of “exceptional” flight operations at UAE airports, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports operating a limited number of commercial flights.

The move was to aid “stranded passengers affected by recent regional developments to depart, in line with the schedules to be announced by airlines to affected passengers and the relevant destinations”, according to the GCAA.

UAE carriers Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have since announced a series of updates for passengers, with a gradual reintroduction of flights following the complete closure of airspace in the country.

All airlines are stressing that passengers should not travel to the airports unless they are notified directly.

Here are the latest updates from UAE airlines regarding commercial passenger flights.

Etihad Airways

On March 2, Etihad announced that all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi will remain suspended until 2pm GST on March 4.

In a statement shared with The National, Etihad clarified that “some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in co-ordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals. Safety remains our absolute priority and services will operate only once all safety criteria are met.”

Emirates

Emirates is prioritising customers with earlier bookings. Reuters Info

With the reopening of Dubai International Airport, Emirates announced it will “begin operating a limited number of flights” from the evening of March 2.

The airline said in a comment: “We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority, and those who have been rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly by Emirates.”

At the time of writing, all other flights remain suspended until further notice.

According to Flight Radar data, several Emirates flights have departed from DXB on the morning of March 3, including EK001 to London Heathrow, EK506 to Mumbai and EK045 to Frankfurt.

Flydubai

Flydubai resumes limited operations on March 2 and 3. EPA Info

Flydubai has suspended flights until 3pm GST on March 3; however, the airline announced a limited number of flights on the evening of March 2.

According to Flight Radar data, several flydubai flights were bound for Dubai on March 3, including flights from Karachi (FZ332), Belgrade (FZ1108), Krabi (FZ1464 and FZ1482) and Warsaw (FZ1470). Flydubai flight FZ8045 left Dubai International Airport for Baku at around 11.30am.

The airline said in a statement: “The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure an efficient, gradual return to operations. The situation remains dynamic, and we continue to monitor closely and amend our schedule accordingly.”

Air Arabia

Air Arabia flights to and from the UAE are suspended until March 4. Getty Info

Low-cost Sharjah airline Air Arabia has announced that flights to and from the UAE are temporarily suspended until 3pm GST on March 4. This includes flights to and from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi airports.

The airline added that flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Iraq are suspended until March 5.

It also reiterated that “a limited number of flights may operate in co-ordination with the relevant authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals. Passengers scheduled on operating flights will be notified directly.”