Emirates flight from Mumbai does 'double reverse' to land safely as disruption continues

An Emirates flight from Mumbai to Dubai landed safely on Monday after reversing mid-flight, before again turning back towards the emirate.

Flight EK501, operated by an Airbus A380 aircraft, did the initial u-turn over the Gulf of Oman, data from flight tracking website Flightradar shows.

The plane later reversed its course and headed back to Dubai.

Meanwhile, Etihad flights from Dhaka and Hong Kong to Abu Dhabi were also diverted to Muscat, the data showed.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports resumed operating a limited number of flights from Monday evening, following the complete closure of airspace over the weekend.

Dubai International and Zayed International airports suffered damage during Iranian strikes, largely from debris falling from intercepted drones. One person died in Abu Dhabi.

Flydubai announced a limited number of services from Dubai to Moscow, Kazan, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk to allow people to return home.

A limited number of inbound flights from the Pakistani cities of Islamabad, Multan and Sialkot will run, in addition to Hargeisa in Somaliland.

Separately, Flightradar data also showed early this morning that following reports of explosions in Riyadh after a drone attack, flights bound for the Saudi Arabian capital were holding or turning back.

Two drones attacked the US embassy in Riyadh, causing a fire to break out, Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry announced early this morning.

US President Donald Trump told NewsNation that people would soon find out what the retaliation will be to an attack on the US embassy in Riyadh and over the deaths of American military personnel, a reporter at the outlet said on X, citing an interview with him.