Sheikh Hamdan makes 316 people exempt from housing loan repayments

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Wednesday ordered the exemption of 316 Emiratis from housing loan repayments.

The gesture was made in honour of Ramadan, with the intention of bringing relief and reassurance to the citizens and their families. It was carried out under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the state news agency Wam reported.

Such measures are often taken to mark major national holidays or religious occasions. In November, in honour of the UAE’s National Day, President Sheikh Mohamed wiped debt amounting to more than Dh475 million for 1,435 Emiratis.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 1,440 prisoners across the UAE to mark Ramadan. The “financial obligations that were incurred by them in implementation of those sentences” will also be paid, state news agency Wam reported.

UAE leaders typically offer amnesty to hundreds of inmates each year in keeping with the spirit of the holy month.