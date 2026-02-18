President Sheikh Mohamed orders release of 1,440 prisoners for Ramadan

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the release of 1,440 prisoners across the UAE to mark Ramadan.

The “financial obligations that were incurred by them in implementation of those sentences” will also be paid, state news agency Wam reported.

UAE leaders typically offer amnesty to hundreds of inmates each year in keeping with the spirit of the holy month.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, released “1,856 prisoners of different nationalities”, reported the emirate's media office.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, granted the release of 738 inmates, said the emirate's government media bureau. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, also ordered the release of 134 prisoners.

Upon confirmation that Ramadan would begin on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed shared a celebratory message.

“With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my sincere best wishes to the people of the UAE and across the world,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. “Ramadan is a time for reflection and generosity, and an opportunity to strengthen bonds within families and communities.”