Sheikh Mohammed’s Ramadan campaign sets Dh1 billion target to feed starving children

The Edge of Life campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has set a Dh1 billion target to help rescue five million children globally from the threat of hunger.

And it has got off to a good start, after Emirati businessman Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah announced a contribution of Dh40 million on Wednesday.

“It is an honour to contribute to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger and help achieve the humanitarian goals of this remarkable initiative,” he said.

“This contribution reflects our commitment to social responsibility and our support for the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts. The campaign is especially significant as it coincides with Ramadan, and focuses on saving children from the threat of hunger.”

The campaign – launched for Ramadan – will help children in some of the world's most vulnerable communities, many of whom are grappling with the impact of natural disasters and deadly conflicts.

Contributions can be made via:

Campaign website

Donations by individuals and businesses can be made via edgeoflife.ae.

Call centre

Donations can be made by calling toll-free number 800 4999 between 10am and 5pm daily.

Bank transfers

Contributions in dirhams via bank transfers can be made to the Emirates Islamic Bank account number IBAN: AE940340003708472909222.

SMS

One-time donations to the campaign can be made via SMS by sending the word “LIFE” to dedicated du and e& numbers: SMS “Father” to 1034 to donate Dh10, to 1035 to donate Dh50, to 1036 to donate Dh100 and to 1038 to donate Dh500.

DubaiNow app

You can donate through the DubaiNow app under the ‘Donations’ tab.

YallaGive.com

The campaign also welcomes contributions via YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab.

Jood

Donations can also be made via jood.ae.

Also on Wednesday, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment announced the launch of the fourth edition of the Bashayer Al Khair campaign, which aims to support around 2,500 underprivileged families during Ramadan.

Running until the first day of Eid Al Fitr, the campaign supports low-income families, orphans, widows, divorced women and the disabled, helping to enhance family stability and improve quality of life.