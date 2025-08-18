Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid checks in on the progress of a housing project in February. Photo: Dubai Media Office
News

UAE

Dubai delivers Emirati housing support worth Dh1.7 billion

Packages support 3,027 beneficiaries in first half of 2025

The National

August 18, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Dubai has delivered more than Dh1.725 billion's worth of housing support packages to 3,027 beneficiaries in the first half of 2025, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment announced on Monday.

The packages, issued in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, include 1,390 housing schemes valued at Dh1.184 billion that extend support to citizens in building, maintaining and purchasing homes.

Additionally, 935 housing grants valued at Dh540.3 million were issued to support home maintenance, construction and ownership requests. While 695 land grants have been facilitated as part of a support system to enable citizens to own suitable homes.

“We are committed to translating the noble directives into tangible results by innovating a flexible and comprehensive housing system based on efficiency and service quality, contributing to higher levels of family and social stability,” Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, acting chief executive of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said.

He added that the packages align with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Real estate boom

Last year, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, set out the Real Estate Strategy 2033. This is intended to support Dubai's goal to raise real estate transactions to Dh1 trillion ($227.2 billion) by 2033 and double the sector’s contribution to economic diversification.

“The strategy also boosts Emirati competitiveness and promotes home ownership to enhance family stability,” Sheikh Hamdan said in October. It will aim to increase real estate transactions by 70 per cent and multiply the value of Dubai’s real estate portfolios by 20 times to Dh20 billion.

The Real Estate Strategy 2033 aims to contribute Dh73 billion to the emirate’s gross domestic product and help Dubai attract further investment and bolster its status as a global economic hub. It will include the introduction of a series of programmes by 2033 to raise the quality of developments, enhance transparency, leverage data for better market forecasting, integrate AI within the sector, centralise data and offer high-grade assets.

