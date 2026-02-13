Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launches Ramadan campaign to help five million children at risk of hunger

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday unveiled a humanitarian drive aimed at delivering a critical lifeline to five million needy children at risk of hunger across the globe.

The 11.5 Edge of Life campaign – which is being launched in honour of Ramadan – will provide a vital helping hand to children in some of the world's most vulnerable communities, many of whom are grappling with the impact of natural disasters and deadly conflicts.

The life-saving initiative will seek to address stark statistics that show 45 per cent of deaths in children under the age of five – around 2.6 million – are tied to malnutrition, making it a leading cause of child mortality worldwide. Five children under the age of five die from hunger and malnutrition every minute.

People and institutions will be invited to pledge their support and help change the lives of millions of children living in challenging conditions.

“There is no better way to welcome the holy month of Ramadan than by standing in solidarity with humanity, saving lives and ensuring that those in need can live with dignity,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“This year we launch the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children around the world from hunger. Every good act represents a source of power and blessing at once. The UAE continues to lead globally through this humanitarian power, inspired by our long-standing Emirati legacy.

“Tens of millions of children around the world suffer from hunger. Our goal is to protect them, now and always.”

Humanitarian mission

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), which is leading the strategy, said it was in line with the UAE's long-standing efforts to harness the generous spirit of Ramadan to help those less fortunate.

“Millions of children suffer from life-threatening malnutrition. Our goal is to rescue five million children and protect another 30 million children from the threat of hunger,” he said.

The Edge of Life campaign will put into effect sustainable programmes and projects that help fight child hunger and malnutrition around the world. The project is being launched in partnership with Unicef, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

UAE's Ramadan tradition

Children in Jordan are among the beneficiaries of the UAE's One Billion Meals food campaign. All photos: UAE One Billion Meals Campaign / UAE Government Media Office

Children in India pictured with free meals.

The One Billion Meals drive aims to feed hungry families in dozens of countries around the world.

People in 50 countries are set to benefit, with Lebanon, India, Jordan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan the first to receive meals under this year's project.

Food boxes are filled for collection in Lebanon.

UN workers in India receive food parcels paid for by the campaign.

Volunteers in Lebanon collect packaged meals from a warehouse.

Boxes of food arrive in Lebanon.

Refugee camps and low income housing districts in Jordan benefit from the campaign.

















It is the latest in a long line of charitable campaigns launched by Sheikh Mohammed to coincide with the holy month. The Fathers’ Endowment campaign, held during Ramadan last year, saw more than 277,000 donors raise Dh3.72 billion to help fund treatment and health care for people in need.

Previous campaigns launched to mark Ramadan include the 10 Million Meals initiative of 2020, which secured more than 15.3 million meals for communities affected by the pandemic. The 100 Million Meals campaign was launched in 2021, collecting 220 million meals for vulnerable groups, while the 1 Billion Meals of 2022 achieved its goal in less than a month.

In 2023, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment raised Dh1.075 billion. The Mothers’ Endowment in 2024 established a Dh1 billion endowment fund to support the sustainable education of millions around the world. The campaign reached its target before the end of Ramadan and raised over Dh1.4 billion.

Symbolic number

The 11.5 figure used in the title of the campaign is significant. If the mid-upper arm circumference of children aged between six months and five years is below 11.5cm, this is viewed as an indicator in the diagnosis of malnutrition.

This measurement represents the recommendation by the World Health Organisation and Unicef to determine the most severe cases of malnutrition, requiring immediate medical attention due to their direct link to higher mortality rates if treatment is delayed or withheld.