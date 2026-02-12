Dubai's Ramadan cannon locations announced for 2026

Dubai Police have announced the locations for this year's Ramadan cannons, with six fixed locations and a roaming cannon that will visit 11 communities across the emirate.

The cannons are fired at sunset each evening to signal the start of iftar. The roaming cannon is designed to give residents in various communities a chance to experience the tradition.

The main cannon site is at Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City Dubai, while one will be located at Jumeirah Beach Residence for the first time in a decade. The cannon at Festival City will be hosted under the supervision of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.

Stationary cannon locations

Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

Vida Creek Harbour Hotel

Jumeirah Beach Residence

Festival City

Burj Khalifa

Damac Hills

The roaming cannon will visit Dubai Parks and Resorts, One and Only Za’abeel, Umm Suqeim Majlis, JBR, Bab Al Shams, Meydan Hotel, Global Village, Atlantis, Nad Al Sheba Majlis, Margham, Burj Khalifa, Lahbab, Al Khawaneej Majlis, Marasi Boulevard, Al Warqa, Vida Creek Harbour, and Al Barsha Park.

What is Ramadan?

The month of Ramadan is when able Muslims abstain from food, drink and oral medicine from sunrise (fajr) to sunset (maghrib). When the sun sets, Muslims break their fast with a meal called iftar.

Considered the holiest month in the Islamic – or Hijri – calendar, Ramadan is believed to be when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. It is a time when Muslims strengthen their faith through prayer, recitation of the holy book and charitable acts.

How long does fasting last each day?

With the month falling earlier this year, Muslims can expect to fast for a slightly shorter time than they did last year, though the days lengthen towards the end of the month.

This year, Muslims in the UAE will begin the month by fasting for about 14 hours and 13 minutes. The fasting time will steadily increase as the holy month progresses. By the end of Ramadan, the fast will last for 14 hours and 55 minutes.

What time do Muslims pray during Ramadan?

Prayer is one of the five pillars of Islam and Muslims are obliged to pray five times a day: fajr, dhuhr, asr, maghrib and isha. Throughout the holy month, an additional extended evening prayer called taraweeh is performed after isha.

During the final 10 nights of Ramadan, when Muslims increase their piety, some may choose to perform tahajjud prayers – also known as qiyam al layl – which are carried out after taraweeh throughout the night.

Muslims typically try to pray at mosques as it is thought there is a greater reward in communal prayer.