Ramadan 2026 in the UAE: Everything you need to know, from cultural tips to rules

The holiest month for the world's two billion Muslims is expected to begin on February 18 or 19 this year.

During Ramadan, which is said to be the month the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset for 29 to 30 days depending on the length of the month, which is determined by the Moon cycle.

For people living in the UAE, Ramadan is felt through shortened working and school hours, themed decorations and light fixtures illuminating the streets and marquees set up outside hotels or restaurants as the flow of each day begins to tip towards the evening. Supermarkets tend to get busier as people stock up on staples for iftar (the breaking of the fast) and food donations.

For fasting Muslims, holy month is about more than abstaining from food and drink (yes, even water) during daylight hours, and represents a complete mindset shift, change in routine and opportunity for deep reflection, practising patience and focusing on good deeds and intentions. Muslims are required to increase their piety, charitable work and avoid negative habits – such as smoking or gossiping – and environments not conducive to mindfulness and proper conduct.

Beyond fasting and faith, Ramadan for many Muslims is a highly social time, with iftar and suhoor (a second meal, held any time from around midnight to predawn) typically shared with family and friends. Communal prayer is encouraged with an additional, longer prayer – taraweeh – held after evening prayers only during holy month.

If this is your first Ramadan in the UAE or you are just curious, here we answer some of the most common questions and offer a mixture of official and unofficial rules about etiquette to follow throughout the holy month.

When does Ramadan begin?

Because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, with the new crescent Moon traditionally spotted by eye, we are never 100 per cent certain when Ramadan will begin. Rather, we have a two-day window.

The official date is determined by each nation's Moon-sighting committee. In the UAE, this committee is due to meet on the evening of February 17.

Preparations under way at a Dubai hotel ahead of Ramadan. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The committee first searches for the new Moon with a telescope and then seeks to confirm its presence by eye. If the Moon is spotted, Ramadan will begin the following day. If not, it will begin the day after that.

Who fasts during Ramadan?

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam – along with the Hajj pilgrimage, paying zakat (an annual charity payment based on income), prayer and taking the Shahada (reciting two sentences that affirm there is no God but Allah, and Mohammed is his prophet). Fasting is required of all able Muslims who are of age – it is not obligatory for children. Exemption applies to those who are unwell, pregnant or breastfeeding, menstruating, travelling long distances.

Sometimes children will fast for half or full days to join in with their elders but they are required to fast only if they are healthy after they hit puberty.

When does daily fasting end?

The fast is broken when the call to maghrib prayer (the fourth prayer of the day) is heard at sunset. The act of breaking the fast is called iftar. In the UAE, this is preceded by the ritual firing of the iftar cannon.

It is best to avoid being on the roads near iftar time as some people have the tendency to speed when running late to break their fast.

Once the call to maghrib is heard, Muslims are advised to break their fast with a date and glass of water, as Prophet Mohammed did, before performing the prayer and then sitting down for a full meal. This is meant to prepare the stomach for food after a day of fasting.

Iftar generally comprises of soup, salad and a main meal. Every culture will have their own staples but generally excessively salty or fried foods are not advised.

Iftar meals are distributed to thousands of people each day during Ramadan at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

How does Ramadan affect work or school?

The working or school day is shortened by two hours on Monday through to Friday. Schools and offices are required to provide a secluded eating area for non-fasting people to avoid eating and drinking around practising Muslims.

Some workplaces encourage shorter meetings or flexible working hours to take into account Muslims who might be staying up late to pray or read the Quran, particularly during the last 10 days of the month which are considered the holiest and most important. More on this later.

The UAE Labour Law that reduces working and school hours does not differentiate between fasting and non-fasting workers and pupils. However, non-fasting people should consider whether they have Muslim friends who are fasting around them before using strong language or making jokes that could be deemed inappropriate.

As opening hours can be impacted by Ramadan, it is best to check before visiting businesses or government offices to avoid disappointment.

How to stay productive at work during Ramadan 01:35

What else is affected commercially?

In previous years, restaurants would close during daylight hours or would create a secluded area where non-fasters could eat – all while providing delivery services. Bars and clubs would also close for the entirety of the month.

As the UAE's population has grown and became more multicultural and with the country now also a key tourist destination, rules regarding eating publicly have relaxed. Restaurants, bars and clubs now remain open throughout the month and during daylight hours to accommodate non-fasters.

Some smaller Muslim-owned businesses may reduce their opening hours so it is best to check in advance before visiting certain shops.

Can I eat in public?

As mentioned, restaurants and cafes stay open so people can eat there but it is still illegal to eat publicly during Ramadan. It can be determined then, that eating in assigned or expected areas is acceptable but it is inadvisable to drink water, eat or smoke in the streets, for example.

It is best to be mindful of others who may be fasting and be discreet if you must eat or drink. Children, people with special needs, or who are unwell can eat and drink publicly.

You can eat, drink and smoke in your own car provided the interior is not visible. You can drink water at the gym and at private beaches but be mindful when going to and from any car park. You should avoid chewing gum in public because this is considered eating.

If you are caught eating, smoking or drinking publicly, most people will be forgiving – this is a month of patience after all. If someone is offended, it is best to apologise and try not to do it again. Most people want to feel as though the month is being respected.

Ramadan-themed decorations light the streets of Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

How should I dress during Ramadan?

The UAE is a Muslim country and modest dress is encouraged in all public places – as can sometimes be seen at the entrances of malls or museums, with signage calling for appropriate dress.

Modesty is even more important during Ramadan as it is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Revealing and tight clothing should be avoided. This includes when people are heading for a night out. Swimwear is still acceptable at public beaches and hotel pools, which will be open as usual.

Some people may choose to start wearing abayas, jalabiyas or other traditional dress especially when invited to iftar or suhoor to get into the spirit of the month.

Similarly, as is the case throughout the year across the UAE, people should avoid demonstrative acts of affection in public.

How does Ramadan affect tourists visiting the UAE?

While there are no rules in place for tourists visiting the UAE, there are several points visitors should be aware of during Ramadan. Read about them here:

Why are the last 10 days of Ramadan so important?

The most important day of Ramadan is Laylat Al Qadr – or the night of power, or night of destiny. This evening falls on the night of an odd-numbered date during the last 10 days of the holy month and is said to be the evening the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Mohammed.

An entire chapter is devoted to the night of destiny in the final part of the Quran, within which that night is described as “better than a thousand months”, when the angels and the holy spirit Gabriel engulf the Earth.

It could fall on the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night of Ramadan, so this period takes on great significance for Muslims.

Volunteers from Beit Al Khair Society and Al Ihsan Charity Association distribute food packages for iftar as the day nears sunset in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

How can I get involved or support?

Anyone can fast and attend iftar or suhoor at restaurants. Most hotels will erect tents, where people may break their fast or stay up late playing cards for suhoor. Here are some iftars to visit in Dubai, and Abu Dhabi this year.

If invited to iftar at someone's home, arrive 10 to 15 minutes before maghrib – and a box of dates or sweets in hand will not go amiss.

People are also encouraged to donate to charity, or volunteer their time to help others.

When is Eid Al Fitr?

Ramadan lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on the Moon cycle. If it begins on February 18, Shawwal 1 – the first of the following Islamic month marked by the festival of breaking the fast – Eid Al Fitr will start on either Thursday, March 19 or Friday, March 20, giving UAE residents either a three or four-day weekend.

If Ramadan begins on February 19, Eid Al Fitr will start on Friday, March 20 or Saturday, March 21, giving residents a three-day weekend. The government typically allocates three days of public holiday for Eid Al Fitr.

On the eve of the 30th day of Ramadan, the Moon-sighting committee will reconvene and begin searching for a glimpse of the new crescent Moon. If they spot the new moon, the following morning will be announced as the first day of Shawwal – Eid Al Fitr.