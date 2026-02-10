10 new and returning MBC Shahid series to add to your Ramadan 2026 watch list

Ramadan remains the most competitive season in Arab television. Unlike other times of the year, new episodes are released daily and watched collectively across the region.

From social dramas and crime stories to historical and period-led narratives, this year’s offerings reflect both the scale and diversity of the industry.

MBC Shahid’s 2026 Ramadan line-up brings together productions from across the Arab world, led by some of the region’s most recognisable stars.

Here are 10 series to have on your radar this Ramadan.

Kasra

Kasra is a family drama set in 1990s Kuwait. Photo: MBC

Set in 1990s Kuwait, Kasra centres on Aref and Dnanir, a married couple whose hopes for stability are slowly eroded by family pressure, rebellious children and an all-consuming pursuit of wealth. Led by Dawood Hussein alongside Taif and Shooq Al Hadi, the series is a grounded social drama that uses domestic conflict to explore greed, legacy and moral compromise.

Ghalat Banat

Ghalat Banat, set in 1980s Kuwait, puts the focus on a family's matriarch. Photo: MBC

A single transgression detonates an entire family in this 1980s-set Kuwaiti drama, where fear of social shame turns parental authority into cruelty. Starring Elham Alfadalah and Jamal Al Radhan, Ghalat Banat examines how honour culture punishes women disproportionately – and how a mother’s resilience becomes the story’s moral centre.

Al Ghommaida

Huda Hussein star as Widad, a blind seamstress by day and a veiled singer by night, whose life is upended by tragedy in Al Ghommaida, which is set in the 1970s. Written by Heba Hamada, the series blends romance, revenge and performance, unfolding as an atmospheric period piece that will likely subvert expectations.

Sawa Sawa

A compact, 15-episode romantic drama, Sawa Sawa follows two young people from vastly different backgrounds whose relationship is shaped – and strained – by family obligation and social reality. Starring Ahmed Malek and Huda Elmufti, the series leans into intimacy and restraint, favouring emotional realism over melodrama.

Wa Nensa Elli Kan

Wa Nensa Elli Kan is an Arab spin on The Bodyguard. Photo: MBC

Yasmin Abdelaziz headlines this high-stakes romance as Galila, a superstar whose fame turns her into a target. Karim Fahmy co-stars as Badr, a former martial artist assigned to protect her, as professional duty gradually slips into emotional entanglement. Written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin, the series blends action, romance and celebrity paranoia.

Efrag

Amr Saad leads Efrag as Abbas Al Rayyes, a man released from prison after 15 years, carrying guilt and bloodshed into a world even darker than the one he left behind. Directed by Ahmed Khaled Mousa, the series is a dark, character-driven exploration of redemption, complicity and the limits of forgiveness.

El Maddah: Ostouret El Nehaya

Returning for its sixth season, El Maddah pushes its mythology toward an endgame as Saber confronts a powerful new demonic force after sacrificing his own abilities. Hamada Helal anchors the series once again, with this chapter positioning itself as a decisive final reckoning between faith, power and evil.

Mawlana

Starring Taim Hassan alongside Nour Ali and Muna Wassef, Mawlana follows a man who escapes his past by assuming a fabricated sacred lineage. Directed by Samer Al Barkawi, the series explores belief as both weapon and refuge, using the framework of a crime drama to examine identity, manipulation and collective hope.

Kuhailan

Kuhailan is a historical drama that tells the story of two rival swordsmen. Photo: MBC

Set about two centuries ago in the heart of Najd, Kuhailan traces a violent rivalry between two Bedouin horsemen bound by blood and divided by ambition. With Fahad Al Qahtani and Reem Al Habib among the cast, the series draws on tribal history to tell a sweeping story of power, honour and desire.

Share’ Al A’sha

Saudi family drama Share’ Al A’sha is returning for its second season. Photo: MBC

Returning for a second season, Share’ Al A’sha deepens its portrait of a neighbourhood shaped by love, rebellion and ambition. Starring Elham Ali and Khaled Saqer, the new chapter introduces an unexpected return that threatens to upend fragile alliances, pushing relationships – and loyalties – to breaking point.