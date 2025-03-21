From Esh Esh to Bil Dam, six Ramadan shows not to miss before the end of the holy month

As we enter the final week of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>, it is becoming increasingly clear which <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/02/18/ramadan-2025-tv-series/" target="_blank">television dramas</a> are standing out in a crowded field. Among the hundreds of programmes debuting across the region during the holy month, it is the stories that feel closest to home that are resonating most with viewers. Whether it’s a daughter searching for her missing mother, a devoted policeman risking his career to save his brother, or an aspiring hairstylist struggling to make a living amid the harsh realities of urban Cairo, these narratives have captivated audiences with well-drawn characters and stellar performances. Here are seven of the most popular Ramadan dramas of the 2025 season. Bigger, bolder, and better – the Emirati period drama continues to grow in strength in its second season. Last year's debut, a 30-episode series that aired throughout Ramadan, followed Shahab (Omar Al Mulla) on his journey from a modest sailor to a formidable captain and businessman. This season picks up where it left off, tracing his rise to becoming a regional tycoon. Once again, Shahab’s personal story is woven into a broader exploration of the Northern Emirates' evolution in the mid-20th century – when the region was emerging as a key trade hub between the Gulf and South-east Asia – set against the backdrop of the waning influence of the British. As a result, we encounter a vibrant and eclectic cast, along with a rich tapestry of languages – from the Hindi spoken in the textile markets of Calcutta, where Shahab negotiates with an Indian textile businessman, to the British English used by mercantile traders on the docks of Ras Al Khaimah. Directed with verve by Algeria’s Lassaad Oueslati, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/05/al-boom-ramadan-tv-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank"><i>Al Boom</i></a> is engrossing and fully deserving of its mantle as one of the UAE’s most acclaimed television productions. Maguy Bou Ghosn has been pulling at our heartstrings this Ramadan in <i>Bil Dam</i>. Translated as <i>In Blood</i>, the Lebanese drama follows Ghalia (Bou Ghosn), who, after 45 years, discovers that a medical malpractice case led to her being raised by an unrelated family. This revelation propels her into a relentless search across Lebanon for her mother, uncovering even more disturbing and tragic truths about her past along the way. Bou Ghosn delivers a deeply committed performance as Ghalia, capturing a full spectrum of emotions – from sorrow and fury to unwavering determination. While <i>Bil Dam</i> initially sparked controversy over allegations that it appropriated the real-life story of a Lebanese woman, the series stands firmly on its own, offering viewers a gripping and emotionally charged experience. Social media was abuzz during the first week of Ramadan about<i> </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/07/wushoosh-ramadan-series-review/" target="_blank"><i>Wuhoosh</i></a>, a Kuwaiti true crime series based on incidents in the gulf state over the past 40 years. The series has 10 episodes and four different stories, each ending with the capture and hanging of the perpetrators. The show is directed by Mohamed Salama from Egypt and Saeed El Marouk from Lebanon, and stars some of Kuwait’s most talented actors, including Shujoun Al Hajri, Haya Abdel Salam, Faisal Al Omairi, Bashar Al Shatti, Ali Kakooli and Mansour Al Bloushi. There aren’t many shows like <i>Wuhoosh</i> this Ramadan, with its serious subject matter and impeccable filmmaking and storytelling. The actors also do a great job of showing the horror of these crimes from the points of view of everyone involved. The Egyptian Ramadan drama is a staple of Middle Eastern television. Each year, a new show captures the attention of viewers and sparks discussions. across the region. <i>Esh Esh </i>has done just that in 2025. The show follows the titular Esh Esh, a dancer in Cairo who works to provide for her unconventional family. Esh Esh’s mother and aunt are both retired dancers themselves who were once swindled out of their nightclub and thrown in prison. Years later, Esh Esh becomes aware of details from her mother’s past that create opportunities for them to thrive again. The show straddles the line between funny and dramatic, almost always creating a moment of conflict and intrigue in each episode. The show stars Mai Omar, Maged Elmasry, Edward and Entesar. Young love and ambition are tested in this Egyptian series about a hairstylist who must raise 80,000 Egyptian pounds to help her fiance buy an apartment for them. The show has many interesting characters that orbit the hairstylist as she hits highs and lows on her journey. Through 15 episodes, the show is well-paced and doesn’t waste a minute in accelerating its plot. There are many laughs as the characters find themselves in bizarre situations while navigating their harsh lives in a bustling Cairo. <i>80 Baku</i> stars Huda El Mufti, Rahma Ahmed Farag, Mohammad Lotfi and Donia Sami. The lives of several Arab women living in Saudi Arabia are explored in <i>Um 44</i>. This comedy series also touches on themes of marital fidelity, multiple wives and female depression. The show takes its name from the Arabic word for centipede and shows the women with many responsibilities as they navigate their forties. <i>Um 44</i> makes use of Saudi Arabia’s new projects, as well as its old buildings, as filming locations. The cast spans the Arab world, including actors from Egypt, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.