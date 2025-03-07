Kuwaiti series Wuhoosh presents the stories of real life crimes. Photo: Shasha
Ramadan TV 2025 review: Kuwaiti true crime series Wuhoosh tackles infamous incidents that rocked the Gulf

Four stories are told in 10 episodes on the Shasha streaming service

Faisal Al Zaabi
March 07, 2025