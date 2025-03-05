Muawiya has stirred controversy with its depiction of the Prophet Mohammed’s companion. Photo: MBC
Ramadan 2025: TV series Muawiya sparks controversy and bans in parts of Arab world

Senior figure from Egypt’s highest religious authority urges viewers not to watch show

Sinan Mahmoud
Saeed Saeed
Baghdad

March 04, 2025