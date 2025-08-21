Stars line up for Ramadan TV 2026 including Taim Hassan, Nadine Njeim, Mai Omar and Cyrine Abdelnour

Ramadan may be more than five months away – it's expected to begin around February 16 – but many of the television series set for screening during the holy month are already in production.

Among stars reportedly signed up for projects are Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim and Tunisia's Dhafer L'Abidine, who will share the screen in a drama directed by Amin Dora. Egypt's Mai Omar, whose stock rose after this year's Ramadan hit Esh Esh, is set to appear in a new series directed by Mariam Abu Auf.

Cyrine Abdelnour attends the 2025 Joy Awards. Getty

Cyrine Abdelnour will lead a cast in what is described as a suspenseful Lebanese drama alongside Bassem Moughnieh, while actress and popstar Haifa Wehbe's delayed drama The Fourth Suspect is rumoured to finally be airing.

While we await more details, here some titles reportedly set for Ramadan 2026.

Mawlana

Not much is known about this Syrian drama other than it will reunite Taim Hassan with director Samer Al Barkawi. They both struck gold with the brilliant crime family saga Al Hayba in 2017, which ran for three seasons. Arabic press reports say the series will feature social commentary and suspense. Hassan has been a consistent Ramadan performer with bold works including last year's Syrian police drama Taht Sabe'Ard.

Al Maddah (season 6)

This is reportedly the final season of the Egyptian supernatural series launched in 2021. Hamada Helal returns in the lead role of Saber, a deeply devout man caught in a supernatural battle that puts his soul and family at risk.

Al Nuwailati

Syrian actor Bassem Yakhour. Delores Johnson/ The National

Syrian actor Bassem Yakhour leads this period drama about a nuwailati – responsible in Damascene society for arranging funerals and mourning ceremonies – as he navigates the cut and thrust of being the leader of his trade guild.

Al Noss (season 2)

Ahmed Ami returns as a career criminal and revolutionary in 20th century Egypt. We follow his escapades as he confronts British colonial forces while building a semblance of family life.

Ahl Al Khataya (season 2)

Veteran Egyptian actress Sawsan Badr and Jamal Suleiman are back in this slightly creepy drama about a supernatural force that tests the faith of a family as it pits members against each other.

El Ekhtiyar (season 4)

The Egyptian military drama has been a hit since its debut in 2020, with standalone stories inspired by real events involving the foiling of terrorist plots. The new story and cast are yet to be revealed, but expect a high-profile line-up. Big names who appeared in past seasons include Amir Karara, Ahmed El Sakka, Ahmed Ezz, Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Mekky.

Al Hariqa

Named after a market in Old Damascus, this Syrian period drama stars Ghassan Massoud as Ayoub, a seasoned merchant locked in a commercial battle with his nephew. It explores how traditional commerce can clash with family values.

Ya Ana Ya Hiyyeh (season 2)

After a well-received first season, the Syrian comedy has been extended from 15 to 30 episodes. Amal Arafa and Amal Dabbas resume their comic rivalry as Damascus neighbours in perpetual conflict.

