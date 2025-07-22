Annemarie Jacir's film about Palestine revolt against British to premiere at Toronto festival

Acclaimed Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir's historical drama, set against the backdrop of the 1930s Palestinian revolt against British colonial rule, is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Palestine 36 features an ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons, Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham and Tunisinan actor Dhafer L'Abidine alongside Palestinian actors Hiam Abbass, Yasmine Al Massri, Kamel El Basha and long-time Jacir collaborator Saleh Bakri.

Set in Palestine in 1936, when the territory was under British control, the film follows Yusuf, who's torn between his rural home and the rising unrest in Jerusalem against colonial rule. As more and more Jewish immigrants escape an increasingly fascist Europe and calls for Palestinian independence grow louder, things spiral towards an inevitable collision, leading to the Palestinian Revolution, which lasted from 1936 until 1939.

Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir changed the name of the film. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Jacir is one of the Palestine's most celebrated contemporary filmmakers, known for award-winning films such as When I Saw You (2012) and the 2017 comedy Wajib, a road trip around Nazareth that follows a Palestinian father and his highly westernised son as they hand-deliver wedding invitations.

She has also served as jury member at both the Cannes and Berlin film festivals. Many of her films have been chosen as Palestine's entries to the Oscars. Jacir is also the founder of production company Philistine Films.

Palestine 36 has been in the making for years. The film was further delayed when production was halted 10 days before filming was set to begin in 2023, following Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel. Filming wrapped in October last year.

The film was previously titled All Before You before being changed by Jacir in February as a response to the subsequent destruction of Palestine.

"Many of you have asked me what happened to All Before You. Yes it’s the same film," Jacir posted on social media. "However in this year of darkness, unimaginable pain and death, a new title was born that holds all the power and strength of who we are.

"The film is a testament to our people and I am eternally grateful to all my crew, my cast, my producers and every single person who fought for this film to exist."

Palestine 36 is backed by Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Foundation's fund.

"We are thrilled beyond belief to announce Palestine 36 will be at Toronto as a Gala Screening. Congratulations to the whole team," the film's Instagram account shared on Monday.

