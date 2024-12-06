Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh walk Red Sea Film Festival red carpet alongside Bollywood and Arab stars

Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, stars of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/20/wicked-review-a-stunning-cinematic-adaptation-unashamed-of-its-musicality/" target="_blank">blockbuster <i>Wicked</i></a>, joined top Hollywood celebrities as they rubbed shoulders with Bollywood and Arab actors including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yousra on the opening night of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah on Thursday. The glamorous event at Jeddah's historic Al Balad old town kicked off the 10-day festival, where more than 120 movies from 81 countries will be screened. Oscar-winning director <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/21/red-sea-film-festival-2024-film-schedule-spike-lee/" target="_blank">Spike Lee</a> is head of the jury this year while honourees include Egyptian actress <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/egypt/2022/01/25/egypts-film-stars-rally-behind-mona-zaki-amid-perfect-strangers-remake-controversy/" target="_blank">Mona Zaki</a>, American actress Viola Davis and <i>Fast & Furious</i> star Vin Diesel, as well as Emily Blunt and Aamir Khan. Blunt walked the red carpet in a glittery Tamara Ralph gown contrasted with black bows in velvet. She was introduced at the opening ceremony by Yeoh, who wore a black Balenciaga wrap gown with dramatic shoulders. Erivo channelled her <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/29/wicked-message-other-ariana-cynthia/" target="_blank"><i>Wicked</i> character</a> Elphaba, which has green skin, by wearing a stunning lime dress by Carolina Herrera. The strapless dress came with a matching coat, which was dramatically draped around her elbows. Eva Longoria, who introduced Bollywood star Aamir Khan, wore a metallic gown for the event, featuring a sweetheart neckline and a floor-length train. Kapoor Khan, meanwhile, chose Oscar de la Renta for the occasion. The black strapless gown in velvet featured orchid blooms in purple wrapped around the entire dress. Other stars on the red carpet included Minnie Driver, Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas, Will Smith, Daniel Dae Kim and Michelle Rodriguez. Model and reality star <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/02/01/who-is-georgina-rodriguez-cristiano-ronaldos-model-girlfriend-and-star-of-netflix-show/" target="_blank">Georgina Rodriguez</a>, who lives in Saudi Arabia along with her partner <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/25/cristiano-ronaldo-aims-to-fire-al-nassr-into-afc-champions-league-elite-last-16/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo</a>, also walked the red carpet, dressed in an all-black sheer Alaia gown. Besides veteran Egyptian actress Yousra, the Arab world was also glamorously represented. Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim chose a sleek black Giorgio Armani gown paired with a dramatic tulle coat. Saudi actress Mila Al Zahrani also wore black in a dress by Qatari designer Dana Almulla, featuring a shell design on the shoulder. Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri wore a custom maroon dress featuring glittery flower applique by Lebanese designer Jean Pierre Khoury.