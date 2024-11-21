Oscar-winning writer and director Spike Lee will return to Saudi Arabia to head this year's Red Sea International Film Festival jury. Reuters
Culture

Film & TV

Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Spike Lee to head jury, line-up revealed

More than 120 movies from 81 countries set to screen in Jeddah next month

William Mullally
William Mullally
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

November 21, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      The Arts Edit