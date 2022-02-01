Who is Georgina Rodriguez? Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend and star of Netflix show

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in Dubai this week, accompanied by his model girlfriend of five years, Georgina Rodriguez.

The Spanish model is mum to one of the Portuguese football player's four children, Alana Martina, 3, and step-mother to Cristiano Jr, 10, and twins, Eva and Mateo, 3. She is currently pregnant with twins.

Rodriguez is the star of I Am Georgina, a new Netflix fly-on-the-wall reality show, which her partner marked by lighting up Burj Khalifa with her image on her birthday. At the time of writing, the series is ranked at No 2 in the UAE's Netflix chart.

"Georgina Rodriguez, with more than 28 million followers on Instagram, is, among many other things, a model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo's partner," the I Am Georgina synopsis reads.

READ MORE Which Dubai beach has Cristiano Ronaldo been topping up his tan at?

"Soy Georgina [the Spanish title] is an emotional and in-depth portrait of the woman behind the covers, the photos, the stories and the big headlines. It will reveal all aspects of her life, from the most public and well-known to the most personal ones. We will experience her day-to-day life with her, her motherhood, her relationship, her travels, her parties ... We will get to know who Georgina Rodriguez really is."

Where did Georgina Rodriguez grow up?

Rodriguez is from Jaca, a city in the north-east of Spain. It is located close to the border of France and 460 kilometres from Madrid.

"Jaca is the place where I grew up," she says in I Am Georgina, revisiting her home town and strolling through the streets with her family. "It's changed. But it's where I danced, and enjoyed the love of my family. All of that left a mark on me.

"It's very important not to forget where I come from. I know what it's like not to have anything and what it's like to have it all."

She has also lived in Bristol, England, where she spent time working as an au pair.

How did Georgina Rodriguez meet Cristiano Ronaldo?

Rodriguez met Ronaldo, who she describes as her "Prince Charming", in 2016, when she was working at a Gucci store in Madrid. Ronaldo played for Real Madrid from 2009 until 2018.

“His height, his body, his beauty caught my attention. I was trembling in front of him, but a spark ignited,” she told Grazia in 2020.

“I am very shy and perhaps this stirred me more in front of a person who, with one glance, had touched me deeply. Then after, the way Cristiano treats me, cares for me and loves me did the rest.”

__________________________

See photos from Cristiano Ronaldo's visit to Expo 2020 Dubai: