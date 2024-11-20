Wicked review: A stunning cinematic adaptation, unashamed of its musicality

Stage-to-screen adaptations are faced with many challenges, especially with newer musicals – with the critical mess of <i>Mean Girls </i>and <i>Dear Evan Hansen</i> the most recent examples. So unless you're a true-blue “theatre kid”, it can be daunting just thinking about the <i>Wicked</i> adaptation. But Jon M Chu's kaleidoscopic vision defies flop-movie-musical gravity, and soars high and mighty with his audiovisual behemoth of a reinterpretation of the 2003 Broadway show of the same name. And I'm not truly surprised, given his electrifying body of work – <i>In The Heights</i>, <i>Step Up 3D </i>and<i> Crazy Rich Asians. </i>Fans of the stage musical will fall in love with <i>Wicked</i> all over again (as I did), while those being introduced to it for the first time will bask in its 160-minute glory. The story explores the intertwined lives of Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, the misunderstood green-skinned witch destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West, and her “good” counterpart Glinda, played by Grande, the pink-clad, charming and ambitious sorceress. The movie draws its roots from <i>Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West</i>, a 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire that reimagines L Frank Baum's <i>The Wonderful Wizard of Oz</i> (1900). Maguire’s work flips the script on the traditional good-versus-evil trope, offering a sympathetic perspective of Elphaba and the systemic injustices she faces. Chu succeeds on so many levels in his take of the beloved musical, with his ingenious understanding of big-screen rhythm and movement allowing for a faithful but fresh retelling of the tale. It's evident that he is not afraid of embracing the material's verbose musicality, which seems like a typical mistake in stage-to-screen endeavours. He remains faithful to the original score, preserving the complete tracklist and ensuring the film serves as a reverent homage rather than a self-indulgent remake. But even then, Chu's <i>Wicked </i>is rife with his personal ingenuity, adding layers of cinematic nuance to appeal to new audiences. The production team matches Chu's ambitious vision for his Land of Oz, with award-level set designs, costumes and make-up work. The movie beams with life, with a necessary frame-by-frame meticulousness. Observant viewers will truly appreciate the scrumptious details of the film, especially in scene-setting numbers such as <i>One Short Day </i>and <i>Dancing Through Life</i>. Praises abound for the lead duo, Erivo and Grande, whose powerful chemistry anchors the film and brings its emotional core to life. Casting two master vocalists in roles that demand, well, powerful singing chops, was a strong start. Sceptics, particularly of Grande, have really only known her as a pop star, ignoring her very obvious passion for musical theatre (at 15, she snagged a Broadway role in <i>13 The Musical</i> in her pre-Nickelodeon days). But Grande captures Glinda's frivolous energy, particularly demonstrating it in her vocally distinct version of <i>Popular</i>. I had no doubts about her vocal prowess, but what makes her portrayal memorable, if not utterly surprising, is her impeccable comedic timing. It will be a huge miss if she doesn't get an Oscar nomination for this role – and don't even get me started with the Grammy snub of her album<i> Eternal Sunshine. </i>Working alongside singing-acting powerhouse Erivo is no joke, and she knocks it out of the park with her playful inflections and mannerisms. The British actress, on the other hand, was an obvious choice for Elphaba, given her decorated showbiz career – she won a Tony for the extremely vocally demanding <i>The Color Purple </i>and nabbing an Oscar nomination for fury-loaded <i>Harriet</i>. She adds a soulful depth to the scarred-but-ambitious green witch, going big when needed, especially in her solo musical numbers, and flawlessly pulling back to create a layered depiction of the role. One of the movie's highlights is the school party scene where Elphaba endures some awkward bullying, allowing Erivo to showcase a subtle intensity and providing the audience ample room to examine and anticipate her forthcoming character arc. Together, both actresses are truly “unlimited” in their roles, complemented by a charming Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, whose role will become more prominent in the second part. Michelle Yeoh exemplifies the perfect command for her role as Madame Morrible, while Jeff Goldblum is exquisite as the wizard. With 160 minutes of running time, <i>Wicked </i>borders being too long, especially given that it's just the first half of the saga. As a fan of the stage musical, it was not difficult for me to stay glued to the screen for its entirety, but I can understand how some could find it drags a bit. Movies, in general, have been ballooning in length anyway, and Chu's captivating treatment of <i>Wicked </i>allows for some prolonged gratification. It's not long for length's sake, and even if it's just half of Elphaba and Glinda's backstory, it feels complete and satisfying, especially with that banger of an ending – Erivo's breathtaking take on <i>Defying Gravity.</i> In its closing moments, <i>Wicked</i> leaves you breathless, a testament to the enduring magic of its story and the artistry behind its creation. Now, give Grande her Oscar, or a nomination, at the very least. <i>Wicked opens in UAE cinemas on Thursday, November 21</i>