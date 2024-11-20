Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked. Photo: Universal Studios
Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked. Photo: Universal Studios

Culture

Film & TV

Wicked review: A stunning cinematic adaptation, unashamed of its musicality

Director Jon M Chu's vision soars, carried well by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

One Carlo Diaz

November 20, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit