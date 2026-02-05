From Hend Sabry to Youssef El Sherif: Yango Play reveals the stars of its Ramadan 2026 series

Yango Play has announced its key programming for Ramadan. The streaming platform, launched in 2024, unveiled six star-studded shows mostly spanning drama and suspense, which include its first original Khaleeji series, Little Steps.

Speaking to The National, Yango Play’s head of original productions Joe Al Khawand describes Ramadan programming, whatever the genre, as being defined by content that caters to the whole family.

“During Ramadan, the focus shifts more towards shared and family-oriented content, because people tend to watch together,” he says. “Viewing behaviour moves from being individual to collective. That’s why the need grows for content that serves the whole family, across different age groups, from younger to older viewers.

“Our focus has been on creating a balance between projects that target youth and older audiences, and projects that primarily target mature viewers while still containing a strong youthful element. This shift, or what we can call a bouquet or portfolio of projects, allows us to offer both niche and mass-appeal titles, with a clear theme and a clear promise behind each project.”

Al Khawand says the success of this year's series is not measured by streaming numbers alone. “There is also the emotional success, and that is when you see audiences reacting positively, sharing on social media, and giving strong feedback about the portfolio of titles we’re releasing and showcasing on our platform,” he explains.

“When you genuinely feel that you become part of people’s daily Ramadan routine, part of the habit of the season during a very special time of the year, that, to us, is as meaningful as business success.”

Here is Yango Play’s line-up for Ramadan. All shows will be available for streaming from the first day of the holy month, which is expected to begin on February 19.

1. Manna’a

Manna’a stars Egyptian actress Hend Sabry. Photo: Yango Play

Egyptian star Hend Sabry returns to the Ramadan small screen for the first time in five years.

The suspense drama, also starring Ahmed Khaled Saleh and Mohamed Anwar, is set in the 1980s and follows the tribulations of Gharam (Sabry) who is left to raise three children alone after husband, a career criminal, is killed.

2. El Nos El Tani

Last year’s hit returns for a second season set in Cairo during the Second World War. It follows hapless resident Abdel Aziz El Nos (Ahmed Amin), who, while trying to protect his son, becomes entangled in a web of espionage between British and German agents. The cast also includes Asmaa Aboul Yazeed and Sedky Sakhr.

3. Little Steps

Little Steps is a Khaleeji family drama. Photo: Yango Play

Yango Play’s first Khaleeji original drama is a family saga led by a distinguished cast including Egypt's Hiba El Dori, Kuwait's Hamad Al Omani, Bahraini actress Reem Arhama, as well as Emirati screen veteran Habib Ghuloum. The series follows a family riven by conflict, betrayal and ruthless ambition that places nearly all its members in opposition.

4. Kan Ya Makan

Veteran actor Maged El Kedwany leads this comedy drama built around a series of interconnected stories of different characters at emotional crossroads, The ensemble cast includes Yosra El Lozy, Rital Abdel Aziz, Youssef Omar, Gala Hesham and Noha Abdeen.

5. Ein Sehreya

Rising star Essam Omar headlines this mystery, in which he plays Adel, a surveillance camera installer who witnesses a murder. The situation plunges him into a dangerous ordeal, on the run from corrupt lawyers and powerful pharmaceutical companies. The series also stars Bassem Samra, Mohamed Alaa and Sama Ibrahim.

6. Fan El Harb

The Egyptian crime drama stars Youssef El Sherif as Ziad, whose decision to become an actor instead of joining his father’s company leads to a fractured relationship with his family. After his father’s death and the collapse of the company, Ziad returns, determined to rebuild the business and restore the family’s honour. The series also stars Sherine Adel, Reem Mostafa and Walid Fawaz.