Love Is Blind international versions ranked ahead of US season 10 return

Is love really blind? Since 2020, couples around the world have been trying to prove as much – mostly unsuccessfully – in Netflix's hugely popular reality show Love is Blind. Following its debut, set in the US, the show has spawned 10 international versions, including Love is Blind: Habibi, the Arabic spin-off that had its premiere in October 2024. A second season is coming later in the year.

The format is similar across all. A group of single men and women looking for love are introduced to each other through “pods”, where they can interact but not see the other person. Once participants have chosen their prospective partners, the couple meet for the first time and become engaged. They are then flown to a luxury resort where they spend time and get to know each other better. In the final stage of the experiment, the couples who are still together go back to their respective lives where they meet each other's families and friends, and are given 10 days to prepare for their wedding.

From Brazil to the UK and Japan, each edition of Love is Blind has proved to be a hit, turning some of its cast members into overnight celebrities. Love is Blind: Habibi, for instance, was viewed more than 1.3 million times in the first seven days after its debut. It also ranked No 8 globally among Netflix's non-English shows.

With Love is Blind: Netherlands set to debut later this year and the return of season 10 in the US on February 11, here are all the editions so far ranked by fan ratings on IMDb.

Watch out for spoilers from reunion episodes

11. Love is Blind: Argentina

Actor Dario Barassi, left, and model Wanda Nara host the Argentine spin-off. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

IMDb rating: 5.4/10

Viewership in first week: Data unavailable

Hosts: Dario Barassi and Wanda Nara

Launching in November 2024, Love is Blind: Argentina featured two couples getting married. In a break from format, Florencia Fernandez and Jose Luis Farina, who did not get engaged during the pods segment, returned to the show as a couple during the honeymoon phase.

They are also the couple who have managed to stay married, a fact revealed in the reunion episode.

10. Love is Blind: Mexico

Only one couple from Love is Blind: Mexico made it to the altar. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

IMDb rating: 5.4/10

Viewership in first week: 1.2 million

Hosts: Omar and Lucy Chaparro

One of the most dramatic editions, Love is Blind: Mexico debuted in August 2024. Of the nine women and nine men taking part, six couples progressed to the next stage and only one couple, Karen and Fernando, made it to the altar. In the reunion episode, which aired three weeks later, the couple confirmed they were still together and had even started a business.

9. Love is Blind: Habibi

Season one of Love is Blind: Habibi features 10 single women and 10 single men. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

IMDb rating: 5.4/10

Viewership in first week: 1.3 million

Hosts: Khaled Saqer and Elham Ali

The Arabic version of Love is Blind became a massive hit, dominating social media chats and debates for weeks after its premiere in October 2024. Featuring 20 singles – 10 women and 10 men – from across the Arab world and North Africa who are all residents of the UAE, the series was filmed in Lebanon, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Six couples progressed to the next stage and were flown to a luxury resort in Lebanon, where their relationship was further tested. Eventually, out of two couples who made it to the wedding day, only one – Safa and Mohammed – exchanged vows.

Speaking to The National a few weeks after its debut, cast members shared how their lives had changed thanks to the popularity of the show.

“This experience didn’t just transform me, it shaped me into a person I never imagined I could be,” Mohammed said. “It opened up a whole new world and revealed aspects of myself I hadn’t recognised before. Beyond discovering ‘the one’, I found myself.”

Season two will have celebrity couple Wissam Breidy and Rym Saidi taking over hosting roles.

8. Love is Blind: Germany

Of the 30 cast members of Love is Blind: Germany, only one couple have remained married. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

IMDb rating: 5.5/10

Viewership in first week: 1.3 million

Hosts: Steffi and Chris Wackert-Brungs

Hosted by German TV presenter Stephanie “Steffi” Brungs and her husband, the show had its premiere in January last year with 30 singles. Only one couple, Alina and Ilias, have remained married.

7. Love is Blind: Italy

Journalist and food author Benedetta Parodi, left, and sport commentator Fabio Caressa host Love Is Blind: Italy. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

Viewership in the first week: 1.3 million

Hosts: Benedetta Parodi and Fabio Caressa

The Italian version of the show had its premiere on December 1 last year, featuring 12 men and 12 women. Hosted by journalist couple, Parodi and Caressa, the show revealed only two couples made it to the altar.

Fan sites have noted that both couples – Karen Norman and Nicola Botticini, and Hyoni Song and Alessandro Bianchin – have remained together.

6. Love is Blind: France

Luthna Plocus, left, and Judo champion Teddy Riner host Love is Blind: France. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Viewership in first week: 1.3 million

Hosts: Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus

Debuting in September last year, the first season of the show's French version featured 15 men and 15 women. It was hosted by French Judo champion Riner and his wife Plocus, and filmed in Tangier, Morocco.

Of the six couples who made it to the next round, Jonathan and Cynthia, called it quits following several arguments. The remaining decamped to Paris to test how well they mesh in everyday life, after which another couple, Yannick and Tatiana, decided to end their relationship, leaving four couples to plan their wedding.

On the big day, two Alexandre and Chloe, and Charles and Julie eventually said “I do”. But the reunion episode, which aired in October, revealed none of the couples have remained together.

5. Love is Blind: Brazil

The first international spin-off of Love is Blind is set in Brazil. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 4

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Viewership in first week: 2.1 million (season four)

Hosts: Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo

The first country to get its own version, Love is Blind: Brazil debuted in October 2021, with production for season five in progress.

Hosted by celebrity couple Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, this spin-off is as dramatic as reality shows can get. In season one, for example, there was a massive twist in the fairy tale: Nanda – who originally chose Thiago over Mackdavid – revealed in the reunion episode that she and Thiago had separated and that she had got back with Mackdavid. Nanda and Mackdavid welcomed baby Ben in 2022.

4. Love is Blind: USA

Nick, left, and Vanessa Lachey also host The Ultimatum, a reality dating series. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 9 (US)

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Viewership in first week: 4.1 million (season nine)

Hosts: Nick and Vanessa Lachey

All nine seasons of the OG show have been hosted by celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The latest edition, released last October, made franchise history by ending with none of the couples getting married.

Three couples – Ali and Anton, Kalybriah and Edmond, and Megan and Jordan – got engaged, but the season ended without anyone tying the knot.

The show has won the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards, which recognise achievements in non-scripted shows, three times – in 2020, 2022 and 2023. It has been renewed for a 10th season, scheduled to be released on February 11.

3. Love is Blind: Sweden

Cast members, from left, Lucas, Oskar and Sergio. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 2

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Viewership in first week: 1.7 million (season one)

Host: Jessica Almenas

Sweden's version had its premiere in January 2024, with five couples moving to the next stage of the relationship. Three couples celebrated their wedding, out of which Krisse-Ly and Rasmus recently revealed the former is pregnant. Amanda and Sergio's first child, a boy named Ralph, was born in May last year.

The second season, which had its debut in March, had three couples eventually exchanging vows, of which Karin and Niklas announced they were expecting their first child in the reunion episode.

2. Love is Blind: UK

Hosts Matt and Emma Willis have been married since 2008 and have three children. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 2

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Viewership in first week: 3.6 million (season one) and 2.6 million (season two)

Hosts: Matt and Emma Willis

Matt Willis, co-founder of English pop-punk band Busted, hosts this show with his wife, broadcaster Emma Willis. Debuting on August 7 2024, the show featured seven couples who found their prospective partners. Out of these, three made it to the altar.

The reunion episode revealed Steven and Sabrina have called it quits after saying “I do”, leaving just two couples who successfully found love – Benaiah and Nicole, and Bobby and Jasmine.

Season two debuted on August 13 last year with five couples moving on to the next stage. While this season received lower buzz and viewership than the first, the UK version of the reality show is still one of the most popular globally.

Five couples met their match, but three made it to the altar – Billy and Ashleigh, Kieran and Megan, and Kal and Sarover. Of the three, only Kieran and Megan have remained together.

1. Love is Blind: Japan

Motomi, left, and Ryotaro of Love is Blind: Japan are still married. Photo: Netflix

Number of seasons: 1

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Viewership in first week: Data unavailable

Hosts: Takashi Fujii and Yuka Itaya

The second spin-off after Brazil, Love is Blind: Japan had its premiere in February 2022 and featured eight couples who found their potential true loves. Six couples separated before their wedding day, leaving Wataru Mizote and Midori, as well as fan-favourites Ryotaro and Motomi, to get hitched. The couples are still married with both pairs now becoming parents.

A second season was announced in March, but later cancelled.