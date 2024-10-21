Inside the resort in Lebanon where Love is Blind Habibi was filmed

Netflix's latest hit <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/10/18/love-is-blind-habibi-reunion-release-date/" target="_blank"><i>Love is Blind Habibi</i> </a>opens with striking aerial shots of Dubai, where the show was extensively shot. While all the cast members are residents of the UAE, some crucial segments including the “pods”, were filmed in Lebanon. The Arab version of the eponymous reality show and social experiment, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/why-is-love-is-blind-so-popular-netflix-s-winning-formula-proves-it-has-perfected-the-reality-show-genre-1.990943" target="_blank"><i>Love is Blind</i></a> has been a runaway success for the streaming service since its debut on October 10. The show features 20 singles from across the Arab world – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/10/10/love-is-blind-habibi-netflix-cast/" target="_blank">10 men and 10 women</a> – who are looking to find love, but who have to interact with prospective partners through pods without seeing each other. Once they have chosen their potential partners, they finally meet and get engaged, and move on to the second phase of the experiment. <i>Love is Blind Habibi</i> has been viewed more than 1.3 million times as of last week and ranked No 8 globally on Netflix's non-English shows chart. Of the 20 singles introduced at the beginning of the show, six found their partners and got engaged. The couples were then transported to a luxury resort where they spent more time with each other and also met other participants for the first time. While Netflix makes no mention of the resort in the show, diligent fans online have located the stunning EddeSands Hotel & Wellness Resort in the ancient city of Byblos, Lebanon. Located 35km north of Beirut, the resort markets itself as a “party destination in summer and a perfect haven for relaxation and well-being throughout the year”. Spread across 70,000 square metres, the beachside resort is a popular location for proposals, weddings and events. Guests can choose from 23 types of accommodation, which includes deluxe rooms, seaview bungalows and the royal suite, which comes with its own garden and outdoor Jacuzzi. There are five adult-only pools spread across the property and one children's pool, while dining options include seafood restaurant La Peche Du Jour, which translates to “catch of the day”, where “every plate is a canvas”. Meanwhile, the eTropical Spa offers treatments such as a Dead Sea mud wrap, as well as hair and beauty services. As a popular wedding destination, EddeSands also offers a number of packages including photoshoots and honeymoon suites. Fireworks flew among couples and cast members in the <i>Love is Blind Habibi</i> segments shot at the resort, which included male participants Simo and Chafic almost coming to blows following an argument. It's also the location where one couple, Noor and Mido, decide they have very little in common after spending more time with each other. Meanwhile, Simo, who came to the resort with Hajar, stages a walkout. While members of the cast have spoken about filming a reunion episode on their social media channels, Netflix has not officially announced the episode, nor a potential release date. A Unesco World Heritage Site, Byblos is one of the world's oldest cities and has, over the years, re-emerged as an upscale touristic hub. Before the recent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/21/live-israel-gaza-war-beirut/" target="_blank">widening of the Israel-Gaza war</a> that has impacted life in and travel to Lebanon, it was also a popular holiday destination, with its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/2022/12/08/byblos-christmas-tree-brings-comfort-to-lebanese-despite-uncertain-future/" target="_blank">Christmas tree and festivities</a> attracting visitors from all over Beirut and abroad every year. Top international stars, from Elton John to Martin Garrix as well as regional A-listers including Nancy Ajram and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/guy-manoukian-on-the-pandemic-the-beirut-blast-and-moving-to-dubai-1.1108779" target="_blank">Guy Manoukian</a>, have performed at the annual <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/celine-dion-cancels-lebanon-concert-singer-won-t-appear-at-beirut-s-byblos-international-festival-1.964789" target="_blank">Byblos International Festival</a>.