Segments of the popular show Love is Blind Habibi were shot at EddeSands Hotel & Wellness Resort in Byblos, Lebanon. Photo: EddeSands Hotel & Wellness Resort / Instagram
Segments of the popular show Love is Blind Habibi were shot at EddeSands Hotel & Wellness Resort in Byblos, Lebanon. Photo: EddeSands Hotel & Wellness Resort / Instagram

Lifestyle

Travel

Inside the resort in Lebanon where Love is Blind Habibi was filmed

The hit Netflix reality show, a spin-off of the popular US series, was also shot in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

David Tusing

October 21, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In